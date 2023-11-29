Konsult inom Systems Management
Company description
AFRY is a leading European company with a global reach in technology, design and consulting. We are accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 dedicated experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitization, creating sustainable solutions for future generations.
Job description
Do you want a varied and meaningful everyday life as a consultant? With us at Systems Management within AFRY, you get the chance to become a key player in delivery projects to our customers. We value your skills and strive to give you the best opportunity for both personal and professional development.
We are looking for people who want to work in one or more areas of expertise:
Defense technology (marine systems, ground arena, aviation and command systems)
Systems Engineering (systems work and a holistic perspective in working with technical systems during all or parts of its life cycle)
Defense logistics
System Safety and Integrated Logistics Support (ILS)
Asset Management & Maintenance Excellence (Expertise in maintenance processes, operational follow-up and system support)
You can either work as a technical specialist, generalist or project manager in one of the described areas of expertise. The most important thing is that you want to be part of the change and contribute to a more robust and safe society together with us.
Requirements specification
We are looking for you with commitment and the drive to succeed! Experience as a consultant is advantageous, but your attitude is crucial. We believe that to succeed as a consultant with us, you need to have good initiative, collaborative skills and be good at communicating and taking responsibility for the challenges you face.
You must have a technical education, preferably at an academic level, as well as good competence from one or some of our described technical areas or nearby areas. As a large part of our business is directed towards authorities and defense operations, it is a background we place great value on if you have it. You speak Swedish and English freely, as we largely work with Swedish authorities and organisations.
Depending on the assignment, you either work from the office or at the customer's place. Business trips may occur.
Swedish citizenship is a requirement and a security clearance may be relevant before employment.
Locations; Solna/Stockholm, Enköping, Uppsala, Malmö, Skövde, Gothenburg, Karlstad
More information
At AFRY, we offer a modern workplace with a global perspective, collective agreements and a range of employee benefits. Our staff club Club AFRY organizes social activities to strengthen the community.
We are convinced that diversity strengthens us and strive to create a creative and successful workplace. We invest in our employees' development with individual development plans and the opportunity to take courses and certifications.
We believe in work-life balance and strive to create a healthy work environment. This is perhaps why we are ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employers.
We look forward to your application, including your CV and a few words about yourself as well as which area(s) you are most interested in working in.
We are looking for you who want to become part of our team who want to work for a better future!
Contact details for questions:
Stefan Oscarsson, Market Area Managerstefan.oscarsson@afry.com
Ellinor Danielsson, Recruitment partnerellinor.danielsson@afry.com
Selection takes place continuously, but the deadline for applications is December 14.
At AFRY, we drive change in everything we do. We believe that change happens when bold ideas come together, when we collaborate, create innovation and embrace creative solutions, that's how we create the future. We are constantly looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive teams around the world. Become part of us and accelerate the green transition Så ansöker du
