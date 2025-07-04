Kitchen Assistant and Dishwasher

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Ängelholm
2025-07-04


Are you looking to start your career in Sweden and ready to take on a hands-on role in a dynamic, growing company?

A new and fast-growing company located in Ängelholm, just 20 km from Helsingborg, is looking for a Dishwasher & Kitchen Assistant to join their team. This is a great opportunity to become part of a small, dedicated group working in a prestigious, club-type environment featuring coworking spaces, restaurants, and a golf area. In this dual-role position, you will be supporting both the kitchen and maintenance teams, contributing to the daily operations and overall guest experience. The ideal candidate enjoys physical work, is detail-oriented, and thrives in a clean and well-organized environment. You will have the chance to grow with the company and contribute to its early success.

Location: Ängelholm, Sweden

Who we are looking for:

Dishwasher & Kitchen Assistant (50%/50%)

Responsibilities:

• dishwashing and maintaining cleanliness in the kitchen and dining areas;

• supporting chefs and kitchen staff with food preparation and kitchen tasks;

• assisting with basic maintenance duties around the facility;

• handling waste and recycling management;

• ensuring high hygiene and cleanliness standards at all times.

Requirements:

• basic knowledge of hygiene and safety procedures;

• previous experience in a kitchen or cleaning environment;

• physical ability to perform manual tasks, including lifting and standing for long periods;

• English language: Intermediate +;

• ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Your profile:

• responsible and punctual;

• flexible and proactive;

• takes pride in maintaining cleanliness and order;

• open to learning and taking initiative.

What the employer offers:

• full-time (50% working as a kitchen assistant and 50% as dishwasher);

• probation period for 6 month with possibility to get permanen contract;

• regular work schedule, including weekdays and some weekends - you are ready to work from 8.00 the earliest and untill 23.00 the latest according to the set schedule;

• opportunity to grow with the company and take on more responsibility as the business develops.

Important:

This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9418956

