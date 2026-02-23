Karma Sales Academy, Stockholm
Karma is changing how restaurants run their business. With our platform - Karma OS - we give restaurant owners the tools to increase revenue, reduce waste, and create better guest experiences using data. An industry that's long deserved better tech. We're growing fast, we're profitable, and now we're building the sales team that will take us to the next level and enable our international expansion.
Full-Time Sales position with structured sales training to launch your sales career
It's an intensive, paid full-time Sales Training Program led by our top performer, Head of Sales and Expansion Jonatan. You'll master our product suite, sales methodology, and restaurant industry in a structured program that turns theory into practice:
MONTH 1: Get a crash course and first in class training in Sales wonderful world MONTH 2: Join the frontlines, participating in calls, walkins and meetings MONTH 3: Take the wheel, running your own sales conversations
Your Career at Karma:
Start as a Sales Development Rep (Month 1-6) Junior Account Executive (Month 7-12) Account Executive (18-24 months) Senior Account Executive (>24 months) Launch new market. Not 5 years. Not "maybe someday." 18-24 months.
Successful graduates will get a diploma for completing the 3 months, signed by Jonatan and our CEO Hjalmar. And for top performers who truly excel - you'll earn a permanent position on our sales team selling the Karma dream!
Your toolkit
Karma POS: Our Point-of-Sale system Karma Order & Pay: Digital ordering with QR codes Karma Marketing & Loyalty: Customer retention magic
What really matters to us
Dreams of winning: Your competitive spirit is wide awake and the thought of smashing targets makes your heart race
Attitude is everything: We'll take fire and enthusiasm over a fancy resume
Learn like a sponge: You have an exceptional capacity to absorb and retain new information
Born with the hustle gene: You possess an drive that sets you apart from other, and takes initiative without being prompted
Challenger mindset: You're curious, bold and unafraid
Swedish speaker: With enough English to keep conversations flowing
What's in it for you
As a participant in our Sales Academy, you'll gain mastery of skills that define top performers:
Master the Challenger and SPIN sales methodologies
Acquire essential project management skills to handle complex sales cycles
Learn sales pipeline management strategies that maximize efficiency and results
Gain useful expertise in forecasting
Continuously sharpen your skills and boost your performance by mastering the art of converting leads into opportunities
Start date: Mars 30, 2026
