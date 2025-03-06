Junior Tender Engineer
2025-03-06
We are now looking for a Tender Engineer to join us on our journey to drive our further growth within an exciting business area in the Nordics and Baltics!
The position can be based in our Stockholm, Sweden office. We offer you a flexible hybrid working model.
What we are looking for
You are passionate about shaping customer tenders and fostering market growth in the Nordics. You are eager to develop and become a professional of the secure power systems business! You are enthusiastic about innovating the market with cutting-edge technology. Your dedication to electrification and sustainability drives your work. With a digital mindset, you adeptly operate within an international company, contributing to a role that spans across the Nordic and Baltic countries.
About you
To be successful in the role, we see that you have:
* Suitable educational degree (Electrical or cooling engineering degree preferred)
* Previous experience in tendering, project management, or related roles within the secure power industry in beneficial but not mandatory as we will support you in your growth journey
* General understanding of secure power system engineering principles and tendering of secure power system solutions is appreciated.
* Ability to thrive in a fast-growing environment, manage multiple priorities effectively, and adapt to evolving project requirements and customer expectations is essential
* Effective communication skills in Swedish and English.
What you will do
* Analyze technical project requirements in request for quotations to develop tender proposals that align with customer needs and project objectives
* Ensure mastery of all aspects of the offer: technical proposal, costing, finance,, cash flow, etc.
* Ensure consistency and interfaces from one package or project to another, with account's habits including risks, T&Cs, set-up and hours, taxes, lessons learnt, etc.
* Contribute and learn to part-take in continuous improvement initiatives for tendering processes and tools, leveraging your insights and expertise to enhance efficiency and effectiveness
What do we offer you?
This is a great opportunity to join Schneider Electric and power your career! You will be joining an international, dynamic, and responsible company, with an enviable reputation in the market. Schneider fosters the development of all its people around the world. Every day, we empower employees to achieve more and experience exciting careers. Find out how our values and unique position make Schneider Electric the employer of choice - apply now.
When you work for Schneider Electric you work for a company focused on its people. We are proud to promote diversity, inclusion, people development, and work-life integration!
