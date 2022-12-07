Junior Software Engineer - Streaming Analytics Platforms
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB i Stockholm
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Junior Software Engineer - Streaming Analytics Platforms
At Nasdaq, we're relentlessly reimagining the world of tomorrow - one that is built on innovative technology, fueled by market-moving insights, and driven by forwarding thinking.
We are looking for a capable Junior Software Engineer interested in joining Nasdaq Index & Analytics Engineering. For our customers around the world, we build, deliver, and maintain several products and services. We work in small agile project teams collaborating with other teams in our global tech organization. Within our team, we have members spread across Sweden, the UK, and the US.
Index & Analytics Engineering acts like a small company in that we are responsible for the complete development lifecycle. We do everything from pre-sales, customer requirements, planning, design & architecture to development & testing, delivery/deployment, customer training, and ongoing 24/7 support within the team. We have an extremely flat organization where everyone works together to achieve our goals. Everyone is expected to contribute on equal terms.
With this position we offer:
This is an opportunity to work within a highly skilled and experienced software engineering team. We work partly from home and partly in the office model with a lot of individual flexibility.
We offer technically exciting tasks, high-paced work with friendly and highly skilled colleagues in a global environment. We often build new solutions from scratch using innovative technologies.
What you will be doing:
Together, we craft and develop new sophisticated functionality and maintain the existing codebase. You will be involved in all stages of the product life cycle; business needs, design, implementation, quality assurance, and deployment.
Help improving our agile method by contributing your experience and engage in sprint planning, retrospectives, and demos. Perform peer reviews, demos, and regression testing.
Collaborate closely with other internal teams - such as development, project management, system management, on a global scale, to resolve issues.
What you will bring to the team:
A pragmatic approach, and a "let's do this" mindset.
Experience in developing backend applications (preferably in Java), and some experience or interest in front-end development.
A Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
Passion for building top products and delivering them to businesses and customers.
Curiosity and enthusiasm combined with a willingness to share your knowledge with your team to constantly improve ways of working.
Excellent working proficiency in English.
Are you an expert in building scalable AWS solutions? Phenomenal! If not, with us you'll get a chance to become one!
Technologies:
We build high-performance, low-latency, and highly redundant distributed systems mostly in Java. We have a heavy backend focus, but we also build and maintain a few frontends. We deploy mostly to AWS (on-prem and Azure deployments also exist). We use various other tools, technologies, and languages to build our solutions and our view is that a good engineer learns and uses whatever tool is best suited for the job.
Java, GitLab, Jira, Confluence, Kubernetes
Highly performant, and robust distributed platforms
Continuous delivery and test automation
Does this sound like you?
This is a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. As the interview process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible. For this role we require a valid EU work permit.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq was founded in 1971 as the world's first electronic stock market. Through the acquisition of OMX with headquarters in Stockholm in 2008, Nasdaq became a global player. Today, Nasdaq is the largest provider of technology to Financial Markets, delivering top-of-the-line trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, and anti-financial crime technology to partners around the world. Nasdaq is continuously revolutionizing markets and undergoing transformations while we embrace new technologies to develop innovative solutions, constantly aiming to rewrite tomorrow.
Nasdaq provides its employees with 32 annual vacation days as well as 2 optional paid volunteer days. We offer a competitive salary package that includes annual bonus and equity plans as well as an employee stock purchase program.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/118117380 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nasdaq Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556420-8394), http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/118117380
Tullvaktsvägen 15 (visa karta
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nasdaq Jobbnummer
7238756