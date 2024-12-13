Junior Software Developer
Did you recently graduated with a master degree in Software Engineering and want to work with Software Development for In-Car Solutions? Our client is now looking for a junior Software Developer interested in working with modern technical solutions and software deliveries to customers.
Working as a Software Developer
Our clientis seeking a talented and collaborative Software Developer to join their growing team in Lund. In this role, you will be at the forefront of developingcutting-edge "In-Car Solutions" used by professionals such as emergency services personnel. The team will be a part of "The Body Worn software organization" and willbe focusing on in-car solutions, as well as colloboating with the teams focusing on body worn cameras, mobile apps and services.
Your key responsibilites:
Together with your team, develop and maintain Windows-based video management solutions for car-mounted cameras
Write code primarily in C# and .NET, with occasional work in Go and C
Participate in agile development processes with a focus on quality and customer feedback
Contribute to pilot installations and work directly with customers to gather insights
The location for this role is in Lund, Sweden.Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the clientin Lundstarting in january.
You will be coached by a mentor at our clientand by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of.
Desired qualifications:
Programming skills in C# and .NET
Familiarity with Go is a plus
Experience with Windows-based software development
Familiar with wireless and wired communication protocols such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and CAN bus
Team player with excellent communication skills
Interest in working closely with customers and incorporating their feedback
For this position we need someone with a master degree in computer science or information technology
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Normanat Johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively.
