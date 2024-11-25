Junior Social Media Manager (Fluent Portuguese Language Required)
2024-11-25
Who We Are
We are Ninjas in Pyjamas, probably the world's most legendary esports team.
Born in 2000 with Counter-Strike in our blood, we have pioneered the esports scene since its inception. We earned our stripes by competing at the very top level across almost a dozen game titles and we never lose - we only win or learn.
Our vision is to bring gaming culture to a world without boundaries.
Job Description:
We are seeking an ambitious and curious Junior Social Media Manager to join our team. In this role, you will play a pivotal role in crafting and executing social media strategies that elevate our brand in Brazil, engage our community, and amplify our esports initiatives. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop compelling content, build meaningful relationships with our audience, and contribute to the overall growth of our brand presence in the esports landscape.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and implement social media and community strategies for the Ninjas in Pyjamas brand particularly for our Portuguese channels
Create and manage engaging content for our social media channels
Craft compelling, on-brand copy in portuguese that resonates with our target audience and drives engagement.
Plan and schedule social media content calendars, ensuring consistent and timely posting of content.
Monitor and analyze social media metrics to track the effectiveness of our strategies
Collaborate with design and video production teams to create visually appealing and shareable content.
Collaboratively manage our social media accounts (such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn)
Respond to comments, messages, and inquiries from the community in a timely and engaging manner.
Manage social media advertising campaigns to increase reach, engagement, and conversions.
Stay on top of social media advertising budgets throughout the fiscal year
Who You Are:
Bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, or a related field
Master's degree in marketing, communications, or a related creative field is a plus
1-2 years of experience in social media management, preferably within the esports, gaming, or entertainment industry.
Proficiency in Portuguese is a must
experience working with brazilian stakeholders and fans
Strong understanding of social media platforms, trends, algorithms, and best practices.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in english and Portuguese, with the ability to craft engaging and compelling copy.
Proficiency in using social media management tools and analytics platforms.
Creative thinking and a passion for gaming and esports culture.
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, manage multiple projects, and meet deadlines.
Strong teamwork and collaboration skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams.
Flexibility to adapt to the evolving nature of the esports industry.
What it means to be a Ninja
Ninjas fight as one - no matter where you come from, who you are and what you look like you are welcome to join our dojo.
Our mission is to keep pioneering the esports industry and bringing it to an ever-broadening audience, and in order to innovate we need people from all walks of life. Yes, even if you're more into horticulture than gaming in your free time.
The essence of being a Ninja is to expect the unexpected. In game and in the office we bring the energy and vision to be ready for anything at any given moment. That's why your personal experience, your unique background and your perspectives will help us adapt and bring the Unexpected. Så ansöker du
