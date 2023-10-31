Junior Sales Channel Manager
2023-10-31
At Thunderful Publishing, the role of a Junior Steam Sales Channel Manager is pivotal to our digital sales goals. Reporting to the Director of Sales and Monetization, you will take charge of our revenue goals on the Steam platform, ensuring they are not just met but exceeded through effective account management and sales initiatives.
Your collaboration with the Marketing team to enhance our Steam pages will be key for revenue optimization, while your insights will guide pricing and promotional strategies with a keen focus on maximizing profitability. You will primarily focus on Thunderful titles, but also support clients of our boutique video games consulting agency - Robot Teddy.
Responsibilities Include:
• Building and strengthening relationships with our partner, Steam, to ensure profitable and sustainable business growth.
• Developing and executing sales strategies such as special offers and promotional activities that directly contribute to boosting revenue, while aligning with group strategy and strategic directions.
• Managing the lifecycle of our products on the Steam platform with an eye on revenue optimization at each stage.
• Monitoring digital market trends and pricing policy to ensure our offerings are competitively priced and positioned for maximum revenue.
• Monitoring sales across our distribution networks and examining the account performance to make data based plans that maximize revenue.
Requirements:
We're looking for someone with an interest in the video games market, particularly the PC market, and a willingness to learn how to leverage this knowledge to support sales. The role also requires flexibility to accommodate regular conference calls with different time zones with support from a mentor or manager and ability to occasionally travel to our European studios and events.
To succeed in this role, it is also essential that you have the following:
• Some experience or a strong interest in Sales Account Management or Digital Sales, ideally with a familiarity with the Steam platform.
• Basic financial acumen with a willingness to learn how to manipulate and interpret sales data to inform strategic decisions.
• Familiarity with Excel, and an eagerness to learn advanced functionalities such as pivot tables, statistics, and macros.
• Good communication skills with a willingness to develop negotiation skills to close sales and support revenue growth.
Personality Traits:
The ideal candidate for this position enjoys learning, is naturally curious, and has the ability to collaborate with others around a project. They are a goal-oriented person who is motivated by learning and contributing to revenue targets.
We would also love to see that you have:
• A customer-focused approach with a willingness to learn how to translate customer needs into sales strategies that support revenue.
• The ability to document, organize, and plan work with guidance, with a keen eye for detail and the ability to manage competing priorities effectively.
A proactive approach and the willingness to take the initiative to solve problems and support results.
