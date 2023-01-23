Junior QA Test Analyst
2023-01-23
Junior QA Test Analyst
Nasdaq is expanding the Clearing team in Umeå to bring in a new Junior QA Test Analyst, focusing on expanding automation test coverage and Tool Development. You will be part of a team responsible for delivering a highly sophisticated Clearing system to major customers around the world. It is an advanced system with very high demands on quality and performance and it is built with leading edge Java technology and tools.
With this position we offer:
The opportunity to work in agile scrum teams. You will play an important role to uplift the quality and speed of our deliveries by extending our test automation coverage and improving our build pipeline from a QA perspective, in addition to working with Technical Testing, Test approaches and Tools. This is a position where you can be creative and make decisions, taking ownership and responsibility over creating more efficient ways of testing.
Your role and responsibilities:
API interface testing using Java programming language
Analyzing results from automated test suites
Identifying issue and creating JIRA tickets
Working with your team to identify areas to expand test coverage
Improve and maintain auto test coverage, framework, and tools
We are looking for someone with:
University degree in computer science, information technology, software development or equivalent practical experience
0-2 years relevant experience
Experience with Java SE programming, API testing and Swagger, TestNG
Experience working with GIT
Experience working with Linux
Effective communication skills, as the role will require ability to liaise with development/business teams and clients
It would be great if you have:
Work experience of Gradle, Jenkins or similar
Experience working with financial systems especially in the clearing domain
Does this sound like you?
This is a full-time position located in Umeå, Sweden. Please submit your CV as soon as possible, but no later than February 13th. We look forward to receiving your application!
About Nasdaq Umeå
Nasdaq's Umeå office is in Utopia, entrance from Vasaplan. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 annual vacation days; a competitive compensation package which includes annual bonus and equity plans as well as an employee stock purchase program.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
