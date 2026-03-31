Junior PMO Support Analyst
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will support a large CRM program where multiple countries, business units, and technology teams need to stay aligned. In this role, you will be part of a program management team that works across IT, business, and transformation, helping create structure in a fast-moving environment.
Your focus will be on the governance and coordination that keep the program moving forward. That includes preparing key forums, maintaining plans and documentation, following up on decisions, and making sure stakeholders have consistent and up-to-date material. This is a great opportunity for you who enjoy creating order, working closely with many stakeholders, and building experience in program management within a complex change initiative.
Job DescriptionYou will manage the program calendar, invitations, and resource bookings for meetings and program events.
You will prepare agendas, presentation material, and decision points for steering groups and other governance forums.
You will maintain templates for status reporting and collect input from streams and solution areas to ensure consistent material.
You will document minutes from key program meetings and capture decisions, action items, owners, and deadlines.
You will follow up on actions and help ensure timely progress with responsible stakeholders.
You will keep program documentation, folder structures, and core program artefacts up to date.
You will support the maintenance of material describing setup, overall plan, stakeholders, and governance structures.
You will help connect business, IT, and external vendors through clear coordination and structured communication.
RequirementsYou have experience working in a structured support role such as PMO support, project coordination, or a similar function.
You have the ability to capture, structure, and summarize complex discussions in a clear way.
You are comfortable coordinating many stakeholders across business, IT, and vendors.
You are proactive, detail-oriented, and motivated to make sure agreed actions are followed up.
You have strong communication skills.
You have high proficiency in MS Office, especially PowerPoint, Excel, and Word.
Nice to haveExperience from Jira.
Previous experience supporting governance work in a program environment.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7489648-1922025". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9829338