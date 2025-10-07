Junior Machine Learning Engineer
2025-10-07
What makes us Qlik?
A Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM Leader for 15 years in a row, Qlik transforms complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio leverages pervasive data quality and advanced AI/ML capabilities that lead to better decisions, faster.
We excel in integration and governance solutions that work with diverse data sources, and our real-time analytics uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities.
The Junior Software Engineer Role
Join our vibrant team as a Jr Software Engineer - Backend in the fast-paced and innovative AI
India Team. We believe in the power of data to change the world and are looking for individuals
who shares this passion. As part of our global R&D organization, you will play a crucial role in
building and supporting Qlik's Cloud-based AI / ML components, contributing to transformative
discoveries in data.
What makes this role interesting?
• Continuous Innovation: Work alongside a diverse and talented team to innovate and improve our next-generation product architecture. Embrace challenges and collaborate with your colleagues to find creative solutions.
• End-to-end Ownership: Enjoy end-to-end ownership of microservices, from development to deployment and monitoring in production. Take pride in your work and see the impact of your contributions firsthand.
• Cutting-Edge Technologies: Utilize your expertise in containerization, orchestration, cloud providers, API development, and web application best practices to drive the development of our services.
Here's how you'll be making an impact:
• Collaborative Partnership: Partner effectively with colleagues in Development, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), and Product Management throughout the software development life cycle, contributing to the analysis, design, and implementation of service improvements.
• Performance and Quality Standards: Set the bar for performance, reliability, and quality standards within the team, ensuring that our services meet the highest standards of excellence. * Software Development: Design, implement, test, troubleshoot, and debug software, actively participating in test strategy definition and implementation alongside your colleagues.
We're looking for a teammate with:
• Educated in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Machine Learning or with a scientific background.
• Having at least 2 years' experience coding /feature development using Go and Python.
• Familiar with microservice architecture and development with clean, tested code and well-documented. Ideally, some exposure to Qlik products.
• Cloud infrastructure: Docker container engines, Kubernetes, and related tools like Grafana, Splunk/Dynatrace.
The location for this role is:
Lund, Sweden
Apply now and help change how the world transforms complex data landscapes into actionable insights and turns complex data challenges into new opportunities!
More about Qlik and who we are:
Find out more about 'Life at Qlik' on social: Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X/Twitter, and to see all other opportunities to join us and our values, check out our Careers Page.
What else do we offer?
Genuine career progression pathways and mentoring programs
Culture of innovation, technology, collaboration, and openness
Flexible, diverse, and international work environment
Giving back is a huge part of our culture. Alongside an extra "change the world" day plus another for personal development, we also highly encourage participation in our Corporate Responsibility Employee Programs
If you need assistance applying for a role due to a disability, please submit your request via email to accessibilityta @ qlik.com. Any information you provide will be treated according to Qlik's Recruitment Privacy Notice. Qlik may only respond to emails related to accommodation requests.
