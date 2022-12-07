Junior Key Account Manager
There are 100 fascinating Saint-Gobain businesses that recruit talented people in the Nordic & Baltic. However, regardless of which business you join, you are assured to be welcomed into a professional and warm environment, where we value all of our employees equally and have a strong focus on their health, safety and wellbeing at all times.
This vacancy is working for Sekurit Scandinavia - part of the Saint-Gobain group and the Nordic's leading manufacturer of demanding and challenging mineral, modular and organic glazing. We operate within the automotive industry as nr1 in Europe for laminated sidelites. Following the trends of mobility and automotive industry, the company is permanently led by its innovative spirit and offers a wide range of high added value products, solutions and services on four main axes: Environment & CO2 savings, Safety & security, Quality perceived and comfort, Design & smart glazing.
Saint-Gobain is present in 67 countries with more than 179 000 employees. With such a significant presence we are proud to offer our employees a career without boundaries... Are You In?
Junior Key Account Manager
Saint-Gobain Sekurit Scandinavia AB
We are now looking for a Junior Key Account Manager to join us at Saint-Gobain Sekurit Scandinavia AB. Saint-Gobain Sekurit is located in Eslöv, and you will be reporting to our International Key Account Manager who is located in Paris. The role requires business travels, hence you enjoy a flexible working situation. As Junior Key Account Manager you have an interest in customer contact and experience from negotiation situations and have an ability to understand technical requirments.
Desciption of the role as Junior Key Account Manager Volvo & Polestar
As Junior Key Account Manager you will be working with ensuring positive customer contacts, develop knowledge about technical and commercial customer needs, and identifying business opportunities. You will be preparing customer quotation documentation, and work with order management, control of pricing conditions, as well as processing and standardization of sales administration. You will also be involed in customer projects and contribute with activities for costumers. You will also be supporting the International Key Account Manager with preaparing the budget and the multi-year plan.
The role also includes:
Regular analysis of customer satisfaction
Commercial market analysis
Answering technical and commercial inquiries from customers
Maintain data in SAP
Management of aftermakert sales
Requirements for the role:
Bachelor/ Master Business Administration, Master Engineering or similar
Experience in industrial Sales or Marketing, preferably automotive
Fluent in English
Experience with negotiation
Ability to understand technical requirements
Business travels
For you to thrive in the role as Junior Key Account Manager it is nessecary that you understand customer needs, bring excellent communication skills and have the ability to work strategic and make long-term plans.
As an employee within Saint Gobain, you are offered a multicultural and international environment with an open corporate culture. We place great emphasis on individual development and give room for each individual's competence and ability to jointly drive the business forward. As part of an international group, there are great opportunities to create networks for a future career.
