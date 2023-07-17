Early Research Scientist to Chiesi
2023-07-17
Chiesi continues to grow and is now recruiting an Early Research Scientist to the company. In this role, you will be a part of the Early Research group in Chiesi Global Rare Diseases (GRD) R&D, working mainly with discovery and research projects within rare diseases.
Chiesi is an international, research-focused family-owned pharmaceutical company that has established a strong heritage in developing innovative pharmaceutical solutions to improve the life of patients with high unmet medical needs.
You will play an essential role in evolving early discovery projects by performing experiments hands-on in the lab as well as follow them scientifically. Scouting and evaluating new opportunities and technology platforms will also be an important focus area. If this sounds interesting to you - come join us!
The position is based at KI Campus Solna/Stockholm. We will proceed with interviewing candidates continuously from the 14th of August, but we welcome your application today!
About the position
You will be a part of the Early Research group in Chiesi Global Rare Diseases (GRD) and join a great team with competent and dedicated colleagues working mainly with discovery and research projects within rare diseases. One of our main focus areas within this area are lysosomal storage disorders and how to bring biologics into the CNS. You will report to the head of Early Research, GRD, R&D and will work together with the GRD R&D team and be allocated to multinational project teams.
Main responsibilities include:
• To design experiments and perform laboratory work - examples of work areas:
• Design, cloning and expression different protein constructs in relevant expression systems
• Develop and establish relevant enzymatic and cellular assays
• labeling and tagging strategies for proteins
• Report writing to conclude different work packages performed
• Follow the field and expand knowledge in Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) like gene- and RNA therapies and support technical evaluation of new emerging technologies
• Monitor the CNS technology field and more specifically how to bring biomolecules over the blood-brain barrier to treat CNS related symptoms
• Handle and collaborate with service providers and contract research organisations (CROs)
• Involvement in BD/DD Assessments upon request
• Work seamlessly and overlapping with scientist in the Early Research as well as in the Preclinical team
Your profile
The right candidate has a PhD or a MSc in relevant scientific discipline with several years of experience in the field. You have documented experience from the biopharmaceutical industry or from academia, with specific focus on proteins and biologics. Experience from ATMPs, CNS research and rare diseases is an advantage.
To be successful in this role you have a genuine scientific interest, strong interpersonal skills and you are used to work in a "collaborative mode" in multi-disciplinary and multi-nationally project teams. You have good communication skills and the ability to share your results, experiences and knowledge in meetings with internal and external partners.
You are analytical, organized, and thorough and it is important that you are results driven and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment. Being able to handle multiple tasks independently and manage priorities in order to meet project timelines are important skill sets for this position. Fluent English both speaking and in writing is required.
About the organisation
ABOUT CHIESI
A GLOBAL FAMILY DEDICATED TO PEOPLE AND PATIENTS
In Chiesi our approach as a Benefit Corporation is a way of being as well as a way of thinking. We redefine the way to do our business, to create a positive impact on people, environment and our global Chiesi Community, acting as a force for good.
We are passionate and committed to improving and raising the quality of human life and making meaningful contributions that will have a positive long lasting impact. Our entrepreneurial thinking, our sustainable and innovative ideas, transformative solutions and our personal chemistry are the key elements that bonds us and make us grow as one cohesive global Chiesi family.
EVERYONE OF US IS DIFFERENT, EVERYONE OF US IS CHIESI
For information about Chiesi, please visit www.chiesi.com
and for info about the Global Rare Diseases unit, please visit www.chiesiglobalrarediseases.com. Ersättning
