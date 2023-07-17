Developer- ML/Computer Vision
Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Netonyx AB i Stockholm
We are now looking for a Software Developer for ML/Computer Vision project on the behalf of our client.
Background:
We work with the research and development of advanced sensor technologies and systems in small creative teams. In this assignment the candidate will be responsible for SW systems development in Linux environment in a project concerning advanced visual sensing using ToF (depth-sensing) cameras. You will work together with our ML/computer vision experts and influence the design and function of real-world solutions in exciting new application domains.
You are:
Self-motivated and proactive in taking part in the planning and design of software systems.
Used to working with Proof of Concepts, developing new applications and solving real world problems.
Expected experience:
Embedded Linux experience
Proficient in Python and C++
Knowledge of gRPC, network communications and databases
Strong problem-solving and debugging skills
Familiar with best practices in software architecture and API design
Familiar with performance optimization, CUDA
Good verbal and written communication skill
Other relevant experiences include:
Experience of end-to-end execution of machine learning projects
Familiarity with Nvidia Jetson environment
Familiarity with Git
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-16
E-post: careers@netonyx.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netonyx AB
(org.nr 559002-4880)
Stavsjövägen 64 (visa karta
)
125 41 ÄLVSJÖ Jobbnummer
7970714