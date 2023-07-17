SAP Treasury & Cash Management consultant
2023-07-17
For our client we are looking for a SAP Treasury & Cash Management consultant.
Mandatory requirements, both competence and tools:
• You have a solid experience (+ 5 years) in SAP Finance areas regarding design, concepts, principles, and configuration in Payment Area, Banking, Cash Management and Treasury area in SAP ECC and/or S/4HANA.
• You can explain deep subject matter situations relating to finance, accounting, and SAP to all stakeholders. You are a team player and excellent communicator.
• Experience from SAP system configuration, design, build, test and support - all activities in the application lifecycle.
• Understanding of Financial processes in a large company
• Experience from SAP transportation management tools such as STMS, Solution Manager, ActiveControl
• Experience of developing WRICEF objects (Workflow, Reports, Interfaces, Conversion, Enhancement and Forms)
• Experience from Agile way of working (SAFE or similar)
• You will work with a global solution which is constantly evolving as new legal requirements are being implemented. The job gives lots of opportunities to learn and develop and take part in different initiatives.
• As a Software engineer you will be responsible for maintaining and developing end-to-end application including initiate, analyze, design, create functional requirements, do configurations, test and deploy in the global SAP solution. You will work in a Product Team of highly competent people with advanced SAP platform which is used globally.
• You will enable business development by your system- and business knowledge, where you propose, design and implement changes that moves the Finance function forward.
• We practice agile Ways of Working to deliver the products fast and with quality while giving a lot of freedom for the team to plan and execute the work in close collaboration with stakeholders.
Qualifying requirements:
• Experience in Treasury solutions as add-ons or alternatives to SAPs own solutions
• Experience from Retail industry - especially SAP FI-CA
• Experience from SAP e-Documents cockpit, Document Compliance Reporting
• Experience from SAP Financial Closing Cockpit or similar tools
We believe you have the ability to apply leading software development practices and present alternative solutions and technical choices. To do this, we think you have a curious mindset, excellent communication skills as well as:
Some of your daily work includes:
• Design, develop and support the systems solutions in the product.
• Translate strategies and requirements into modern and scalable solution designs.
• Use an experimental mindset to identify, evaluate and recommend alternative designs.
• Collaborate with other product teams (local and distributed) to help and provide the best end-user experience.
• Seek opportunities to automate, document and improve processes.
