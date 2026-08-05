Junior IT Business Partner, Digital Workplace
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-08-05
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a role at the intersection of business needs and IT services in a complex automotive environment. Working within a transformation-focused Digital Workplace setup, you help create a clearer and more connected stakeholder experience across products and services. Rather than owning delivery execution, you act as the strategic link between business stakeholders and IT, bringing structure to demand, governance, service agreements, escalations, and financial transparency.
This role suits you if you enjoy seeing the bigger picture, connecting priorities across teams, and turning business needs into clear and actionable demand in a product-based delivery model. It is a strong opportunity if you want to influence how Digital Workplace services are governed and experienced across the organization.
Job DescriptionYou build trusted, long-term relationships with assigned business stakeholders and act as their main point of contact toward IT.
You support stakeholders in clarifying business needs, priorities, and constraints, and help align demand with product intake and portfolio processes.
You create transparency around what is feasible, when it can be delivered, and which trade-offs need to be considered.
You keep a holistic view of the stakeholder experience across products and services, identifying recurring themes and systemic pain points.
You collaborate with Product Managers and Product Owners to address cross-product and cross-portfolio challenges.
You support initiative owners during major organizational changes, transitions, and transformation activities.
You own stakeholder-facing escalations, route issues to the right teams, and follow them through to resolution.
You help define, communicate, and continuously improve service agreements, governance structures, and SLAs.
You contribute to transparency around IT service costs, consumption, invoicing, and financial alignment with business budgets.
RequirementsBachelor's degree or equivalent relevant experience.
Minimum 2 years of relevant professional experience.
Strong understanding of IT service management and business relationship management.
Proven experience managing relationships with senior business stakeholders.
Experience with demand management, stakeholder expectation management, and prioritization discussions.
Good understanding of product and service landscapes, including how products, portfolios, and initiatives interact.
Experience working with service governance frameworks, service agreements, and SLA management.
Ability to translate complex technical topics into clear business narratives.
Experience handling stakeholder escalations and driving issues toward resolution.
Understanding of IT cost structures, consumption models, invoicing processes, and financial governance.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveExperience within large enterprise or global IT environments.
Experience supporting digital workplace or end-user technology services.
Knowledge of IT governance models and portfolio management practices.
Experience working in multinational organizations with multiple legal entities and service structures.
Familiarity with service agreement frameworks, including Master Agreements, DORAs, and operational service contracts.
Experience working across business transformation or organizational change initiatives.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8170482-2131340". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
10022373