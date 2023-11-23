Junior HR Administrator

Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje
2023-11-23


Visa alla administratörsjobb i Södertälje, Salem, Ekerö, Nykvarn, Botkyrka eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Södertälje, Huddinge, Järfälla, Sundbyberg, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for a Swedish and English speaking Junior HR Administrator for an international company in Södertälje. Start ASAP, 6 months contract to start with.

Profile
HR profile with some experience (minimum around 1 year) from HR administration or other HR field.
Working with personell data, employment contracts, recruitment or HR business partner tasks.
Driven and positive mindset and able to work on a fast phased and changing environment.

This role requires fluency in Swedish and English.

This role is on-site in Södertälje with possibilities to work from home some days.

Education
Higher education within administration, HR or equivalent.

This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Södertälje. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 8 months to begin with.

Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213)
151 87  SÖDERTÄLJE

Jobbnummer
8284430

Prenumerera på jobb från Incluso AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Incluso AB: