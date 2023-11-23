Junior HR Administrator
Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla administratörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-11-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Södertälje
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Swedish and English speaking Junior HR Administrator for an international company in Södertälje. Start ASAP, 6 months contract to start with.
Profile
HR profile with some experience (minimum around 1 year) from HR administration or other HR field.
Working with personell data, employment contracts, recruitment or HR business partner tasks.
Driven and positive mindset and able to work on a fast phased and changing environment.
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English.
This role is on-site in Södertälje with possibilities to work from home some days.
Education
Higher education within administration, HR or equivalent.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Södertälje. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 8 months to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8284430