Junior DevOps Engineer to Telia
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a team player with a big interest in IT, who wants the opportunity to further develop your career at one of Sweden's largest IT companies? Do you want to be part of Telia's team that gives you a varied and developing workplace where you get to work with Telia's strategic IT applications to support the company's business? Are you ready to take the next step in your IT career? Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
On behalf of Telia, Academic Work is looking for their next Dev-Ops Engineer in Service Order Management and Activation.
This is a consulting assignment. You will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant at Telia. The assignment will be full-time. There are good opportunities to be over-recruited, given that all parties are satisfied with the cooperation.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
In this position, you will be part of the SOM and Activation team working in an Agile way, following the Agile Release Train processes. You will be working within a wide range of diverse technologies stretching form databases, networking, servers, clusters and other components and services. The team is also in the middle of the Cloud Native transformation, introducing products running in K8s.
Typical daily tasks will involve participation in system design, environment setup, proactive and continuous service improvements, but it can also include incident management, life cycle management, installations/patching and problem resolution.
Further job duties include:
• Troubleshooting and resolving issues in development, test and production environments
• Application deployments and configuration changes to support new releases
• Analyzing system/processes and initiating necessary improvements and changes
• Incident & Problem management with a proactive/preventative approach, ticket handling
• Taking on the technical role as the DevOps engineer in ARTs and also being able to run smaller tasks
• Developing tools to support our systems
• Automation improvements
• GRC (Governance, risk, and compliance) controls execution
• Knowledge base maintenance
• Collaborating with other teams and solving complex issues
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A candidate with a BSc or MSc towards the IT area or a Vocational Degree towards Dev-Ops specifically (minimum 2 years)
• A candidate with fluency in English in both speaking and writing
Merituous:
• A candidate with previous experience in a Dev-Ops position
As a person, you have good communication skills & enjoy collaboration with others. You are self-organized and structured. You are also adaptive, persistent, and willing to take initiatives.
In order to be eligible for the role, you will undergo a security check by Telia.
Other information:
• Start: As soon as possible
• Work extent: Consultant assignment fulltime, long term
• Location: Solna, Stockholm
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Telia Company AB is a Swedish multinational telecommunications company and mobile network operator present in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15087876". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
7362349