Junior DevOps Engineer
2025-09-09
Technology is our how. And people are our why. For over two decades, we have been harnessing technology to drive meaningful change.
By combining world-class engineering, industry expertise and a people-centric mindset, we consult and partner with leading brands from various industries to create dynamic platforms and intelligent digital experiences that drive innovation and transform businesses.
From prototype to real-world impact - be part of a global shift by doing work that matters.
Knowledge and experience of DevOps concepts and tools and telecommunications.
Define, and drive the product backlog, ensuring it aligns with business objectives and technical constraints.
Collaborate closely with development teams, stakeholders, and end-users to build and deliver.
Create and refine features, user stories, acceptance criteria.
Drive the release/iteration planning, review, retrospective, and workshops.
Make informed decisions on product features and prioritization based on data and user feedback.
Should be able to communicate product vision, goals, and progress to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Manage stakeholder expectations and resolve conflicts between business needs and technical limitations.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies.
Ability to work three days in the office or in the client location.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science/Telecommunications, or a related field
1 year of experience as a DevOps
Proficiency in DevOps tools such as code build and test tools, Kubernetes, and Docker, scripting skills e.g., Bash, Python, or similar, etc.
Excellent technical understanding of software development processes and best practices.
Outstanding communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively convey complex technical concepts to diverse audiences.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a data-driven approach to decision-making.
Strong understanding of Agile methodologies, particularly Scrum and Kanban.
Experience in creating product backlog items such as user stories, acceptance criteria.
Demonstrated ability to manage multiple stakeholders and balance competing priorities.
Any of the Scrum certifications would help.
Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment while also being decisive when needed.
Communicate fluently in English.
Certifications in AWS, Azure, or DevOps are a plus.
