Junior Content Specialist on full time
Academic Work Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a hands-on content executor with a technical mindset? We're looking for a Content Specialist who's structured, proactive, and ready to take ownership of web content across global markets. Apply now - we're excited to hear from you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a Junior Content Specialist on behalf of our client. The assignment is full-time, starting 1st of April, and will initially run for six months with the possibility of extension.
You'll work with a globally recognized brand in an environment where your contributions matter. Your work will directly shape how users experience the brand online - across multiple regions and platforms.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As a Junior Content Specialist, you will support the creation and management of engaging content. Your role will involve collaborating with a dynamic team to deliver high-quality content that aligns with our client's strategic goals. This role is crucial for enhancing our client's brand presence and engagement.
You'll be a key player in the eCom Experience team, where you will report to the Senior Manager, ensuring that our global websites are always optimized for brand impact, sales, SEO, and user experience. This is the digital front door to our users - and you'll make sure it's always delivering.
This is a highly operational and execution-focused role. You will:
• Implement content updates on global websites, including product pages, landing pages, campaign pages, and navigation element
• Ensure that all content is localized, accurately translated, and aligned with regional requirements and user expectations
• Maintain digital content across multiple markets, making sure it is always current and aligned with business priorities and brand guidelines. Conduct regular site audits to identify outdated or incorrect content and coordinate necessary updates with relevant stakeholders
• Manage and publish content efficiently and accurately through our CMS (Shopify), including performing quality checks before and after publishing
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have excellent English skills, both written and spoken, as it is used in daily work
• Have a post-secondary education in E-commerce or another field we consider equivalent
It's meriterious if you:
• Have previous experience from a similar role
• Have good knowledge of CMS tools (e.g. Shopify, Adobe Experience Manager, Contentful or similar)
For this role, we place great value on your personal qualities. We're looking for someone who is a structured and detail-oriented team player with a proactive mindset and the confidence to drive content projects independently. You are flexible and thrive in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment, where you adapt to shifting priorities while ensuring quality and consistency across all touchpoints.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15117100". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9713049