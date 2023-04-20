Junior Content Designer to Waboba!
Waboba is looking for a superhero in graphic content creation for the position as a Junior Content Designer to join their marketing team! Do you love to doodle, draw, and be creative in all sorts of mediums? Maybe you also enjoy both graphic design and illustration in your free time? Then you might be the one we are looking for!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Waboba is an entrepreneur-driven company whose hallmark is playfulness and creativity. Since its founding in 2005, they have developed several products in the sports and toy industries. With headquarters in Stockholm and multiple offices worldwide, Waboba sells its products globally to distributors who sell to end customers. With three offices on three continents, they have a truly international presence, but still maintain a friendly and accessible organization. Teams work across borders, and the culture is characterized by engagement and creativity. It's a growing global company where you are given great opportunities for personal development and the chance to be part of something unique.
You will be a part of the marketing team and work on several different projects simultaneously. No two days are the same, and you will have access to a variety of media channels. One day you might create a video, and the next day you might be holding a sketchbook. Because the organization is global, you will have the opportunity to work internationally and have daily meetings with the team in the USA, among others.
You are offered:
• A playful and innovative workplace where you truly have fun at work on a daily basis!
• Both a solid onboarding and creative freedom, where you are able to quickly develop within your professional role
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a junior content designer, you'll:
• Create graphics for social channels like: Instagram, YouTube, TikTok
• Create visuals, images, and video
• Photo edit lifestyle/product images
• Assist in various design projects related to consumer marketing and product releases
• Assist with ad content for Instagram, Amazon & Google
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We're looking for a creative person with an eye for details, who's very passionate about what they do. We also think that you have:
• Post-secondary education in Graphic Design, Content creator, Digital designer or equivalent
• Proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite
• Basic video editing/production
• Good knowledge of photography and communication, which you can show us in your portfolio
• Fluency in the English language, as Waboba is an international organization
In this recruitment process, it is also meritorious if you:
• Have work experience from internships
• Are master of TikTok
• Are a wizard in animation and/or typography
In this recruitment process, we will place great emphasis on your personal qualities. To thrive in the role, we see that you are creative, ambitious, and eager to learn. You are a team player, witty and outgoing. We also see that you are:
• Proactive and takes initiative
• Detail-oriented
• Structured
Other information
• Start date: By agreement
• Work extend: Full- time
• Location: Södermalm, Stockholm
When submitting your application, please attach your portfolio to be considered for the position. This is a direct recruitment, which means that you will be employed directly by Waboba. The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and Waboba wishes are that all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work.
