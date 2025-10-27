Junior Boat builder - Composite area
2025-10-27
Want to shape the future of waterborne transport and join a world-class team?
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm, but now attracting orders from around the world. Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber. The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels. And that's exactly why we do this. Our mission is clear: to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
You can be part of the amazing team in Candela now! We are looking for Junior Boat builders for our Composite area to support Candela's future growth ambitions.
Your core responsibilities will include:
Working hands-on on building boats - mounting of hardware on the walls, trimming, laminating, assembling and finishing composite parts
Choosing the appropriate composite materials (fibers, resins, adhesives) based on the project requirements
Maintain equipment, molds, and tools
Inspect components to ensure they meet specifications and delivery targets
Document your work according to company guidelines
Follow safety rules and regulations working with personal protective equipment given by the company
Work in an international environment - our corporate language is English (including production)
What are we looking for?
You are a curious and handy person that wants to help us create those incredible boats! You should have experience working with different power and handy tools and focus on quality and precision. If you have experience from production/workshop setting, that will help you understand quicker our pace. You have the ability to learn fast and a willingness to be part of a diverse team with high working pace and short decision paths. You are also comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with chemicals involved in the process and used to or willing to use all necessary PPE.
Requirements:
Be able to communicate in English as it is required in your daily work
Experience working safely with tools and maintaining them - power tools and other handy tools
High interest in working with carbon fiber and willingness to learn more
Ability to work according to the drawings/blueprints and instructions
Attention to detail and high-quality standards
To be physically allowed to work in an environment where you are exposed to dust particles and chemicals while using proper PPE
To be able to stand for extended periods and work hands-on as well as working within tight spaces
It would be preferred if you have:
Experience from production or workshop setting
Experience from working in the boating industry
Experience of workshop tools such as trimming tools and saws
Experience with composite materials are a huge benefit
Form of employment: Full-time with initial 6 month probation period Start date: asap Location/base: Rotebro Team: Composite Reporting to: Workshop Manager in Composite area
Why people love working at Candela? At Candela, we're not just building electric vessels - we're creating a whole new category of clean, efficient waterborne transport. You get the chance to work with cutting-edge technology, solving complex challenges, and seeing the results in action - sometimes literally, when we organize test rides for our newcomers! We're a diverse and ambitious team of over 50 nationalities, united by a revolutionary spirit and kindness. That means we work hard, but always with humility and while having fun - whether it's solving a manufacturing challenge, improving processes, or cheering each other on during Candela Months, our year-round calendar of bonding activities and events. We're office-first but not office-only. We believe collaboration is most powerful when we build together, in person - but we also trust our team to work in ways that fit their life. At Candela, you'll find a place where bold ideas are welcomed, great people are celebrated, and the ride is just as important as the destination. Recruitment process: We aim to keep our recruitment process as straightforward and efficient as possible. As an international company with English as our corporate language, the entire process is conducted in English. Therefore, please submit your application in our corporate language as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR so please use our career website for you application.
