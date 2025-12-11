Jr Designer
Nordic Knots AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Knots AB i Stockholm
Nordic Knots was born from a culture of thoughtful design that lasts beyond seasons and trends. Fusing function and aesthetics with a Scandinavian sensibility we craft timeless textiles for the modern home. We believe that great textiles are foundational and can transform a house into a harmonious home - framing the most beautifully curated lives.
About the Role
As Junior Designer at Nordic Knots you will support the research, design, and development of rugs and textiles across Nordic Knots' collections. The role blends creativity with technical execution to ensure high-quality, brand-aligned products
Key Responsibilities
Assist in developing rugs and textiles; patterns, colors, materials, and techniques
Create CADs, technical specs, and production-ready artworks
Produce 2D/3D renders for internal use and product launches
Track timelines and collaborate with suppliers and internal teams
Conduct trend research and support material sourcing
Support quality and color control to meet aesthetic and technical standards
Prepare design presentations and maintain accurate documentation
Collaborate with production to ensure feasibility and consistency
About You
You have high standards and focus on details that create substantial impact. You are a team player and embrace feedback to develop yourself and others. You are curious and thrive in a dynamic environments. Cooperation, respect, and clear communication are important, along with your ambition to learn and grow. If these qualities speaks of you, we would love to welcome you to our team.
Highly organised and detail-oriented, with a natural ability to juggle multiple tasks at once
Proactive, adaptable, and energised by working in a fast-paced environment
Specific experience and knowledge for this role:
Proficiency in design software (Adobe, CAD)
Native-level fluency in English with excellent written communication skills
Strong understanding of textiles
Degree in Interior Design or a related field
Professional experience in interior design is a plus but not a must
Nordic Knots
Nordic Knots was founded in 2016 by Liza B Laserow, Fabian Berglund and Felix Berglund. We are a fast-growing direct-to-consumer Scandinavian interior design brand with the USA as the major market. Nordic Knots was born from a culture of thoughtful design that lasts beyond seasons and trends. Fusing function and aesthetics with a Scandinavian sensibility, we craft timeless textiles for the modern home. We believe that great textiles are foundational and can transform a house into a harmonious home - framing the most beautifully curated lives. The head office as well as the flagship store is located at Birger Jarlsgatan in central Stockholm. We have a constantly growing team in both Sweden and the USA.
What we offer
We are a fun and driven team with high ambitions. We have an entrepreneurial and open-minded culture where new ideas and suggestions for improvements are valued and encouraged. At Nordic Knots everyone should feel that they are a part of and contributing towards our success as we continue to scale up.
At Nordic Knots we stand for a diverse and inclusive workforce. We seek talented individuals who bring a range of perspectives and inspired ideas. We welcome all applicants eager to join a dynamic team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Knots AB
(org.nr 559084-1317), https://nordicknots.com/se-en Jobbnummer
9640311