Join the Innovation Journey - Software Engineer (C++)
2024-01-15
Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
We are at the forefront of a transformative journey - the development of smart, connected, and sustainable factories. At Atlas Copco Industrial Technique, we collaborate closely with customers globally to pioneer market-leading industrial assembly tools and systems. We are currently seeking a skilled Software Engineer with a passion for C++ to join our dynamic team.
Your role
As a Software Engineer in our multinational R&D department located in Sickla, you will be instrumental in developing high-quality software within an agile environment. From analyzing customer needs to implementing software in C++, writing unit tests, and documentation. You'll be involved in every step of the way - from initial idea to the final product.
City: Nacka, Stockholm. Hybrid workplace flexibility is a key feature of our work environment.
To succeed, you will need
A technical academic degree (e.g., Master of Science in Software Engineering) or significant programming experience.
Proficient C++ programming skills.
Knowledge of Linux and embedded systems.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, for effective collaboration in multinational teams.
In return, we offer you
At Atlas Copco, we have a friendly atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction and ethical behavior. We prioritize personal development and well-being, taking pride in supporting each other. As part of the Atlas Copco Group, you gain access to global job opportunities and the chance to see your ideas realized, making a tangible impact.
For more details about the position, feel free to reach out to Team Manager Controller Core Software, Björn Möller, at bjorn.moller@atlascopco.com
.
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging.
