Join the Innovation Journey - Software Engineer (C++)
2024-11-14
We are at the forefront of a transformative journey - the development of smart, connected, and sustainable industry production solutions to manufacturing customers. We collaborate closely with customers globally to pioneer market-leading industrial assembly tools and systems. We are seeking a skilled Software Engineer with a passion for C++ to join our dynamic team.
Your role
As a Software Engineer in our multinational R&D department, you are instrumental in developing high-quality software within an agile environment. From analyzing customer needs to implementing software in C++, writing unit tests, and documentation. Together with your colleagues and in close collaboration with Marketing and other departments, you design and implement new features from the initial idea to the final product, delivering high-quality solutions. The role provides you with the opportunity to lead initiatives aimed at driving improvements.
City: Nacka, Stockholm. We have a hybrid workplace.
You will need
We are looking for a highly skilled C++ developer with a strong background in software design and architecture. We believe that you have:
A technical university degree or a Master of Science in Software Engineering
Practical experience with modern C++ features
Experience in developing applications on the Linux platform
Ability to read and utilize protocol specifications effectively (e.g. OPC-UA), as well as understanding of how different systems interface with each other
Experience with embedded systems
Proficiency in unit testing using available frameworks
We offer you
At Atlas Copco, we have a friendly atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction and ethical behavior. We prioritize personal development and well-being, taking pride in supporting each other. As part of the Atlas Copco Group, you gain access to global job opportunities and the chance to see your ideas realized, making a tangible impact.
For more details about the position, feel free to reach out to Team Manager Controller Core Software, Björn Möller, at bjorn.moller@atlascopco.com
.
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
