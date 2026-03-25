Java Developer with interest or experience in test automation | SEB, Solna
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2026-03-25
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
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Join us to pioneer test automation and shape our tech landscape, combining your Java expertise with exciting GCP challenges in a brand new setup. This is a unique opportunity to lead the way in building innovative reporting & analytics solutions within a progressive tech environment.
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fueled by collaboration. From Java to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone.
About the role:
As a Solution Developer in Analytics & Reporting, you will be part of an innovative, agile team that embraces experimentation and continuous learning. You will contribute to making SEB a more data-driven bank by working on initiatives such as customer reporting, push notifications, and regulatory reporting.
You'll be instrumental in establishing our test automation capabilities from the ground up, as there is currently no test automation within the team. This exciting opportunity allows for partial work as a dedicated test automation developer, pioneering robust frameworks and building test automation cases. Simultaneously, you will engage partially as a Java developer, contributing to our core applications. Your expertise will be vital in leveraging GCP to build scalable and efficient solutions. This blend of roles offers a unique chance to shape our future technology landscape.
In this role, you will partly work as a dedicated test automation developer, designing robust frameworks and building automated test cases, while also contributing as a Java developer to our core applications. Your expertise will be vital in leveraging GCP to build scalable and efficient solutions. making this a unique opportunity to influence and shape our future technology landscape.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
Experience with BDD (Behavior-Driven Development) methodology and Test Automation tools
Experience working with GitHub and GitHub Actions
A few years of experience in programming; with knowledge in Spring Boot Java, Kubernetes and Splunk
Knowledge of distributed event streaming systems like Kafka
Someone who likes to work according to best practices and deliver high quality software craftsmanship
A positive team player willing to take ownership
Positive attitude with strong motivation to continuously learn and adapt
Excellent English skills
Merits:
Any experience in Public Cloud (GCP preferred)
What we offer:
Agile and modern ways of working, hybrid
Work in the forefront of modern techniques
Supportive skilled colleagues who value openness and teamwork
Extensive training and learning opportunities
A diverse and distributed team across multiple sites
Do you want to be a part of SEB?
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected, and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from.
Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application today via the link in this ad, but no later than 17th of April.
Please be aware that our final candidates undergo background checks, a process that includes for example identity control, verification of qualifications, credit checks, company engagements and history of crime. In some cases, we also apply random drug checks. During employment, employees within SEB can also expect to undergo recurring background checks.
SEB Sweden has a redeployment responsibility, why this position might be covered by internal redeployment
Learn more about working at SEB on our Career website or through our Career podcasts.
sebgroup.com/career
bit.ly/SEBcareer Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
(org.nr 502032-9081)
Stjärntorget 4 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
SEB Arenastaden Jobbnummer
9818020