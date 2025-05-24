Japanese Cuisine Specialist
2025-05-24
We are seeking a highly qualified and experienced professional to join our team as a Japanese Cuisine Specialist. This is a role for individuals who are passionate about authentic Japanese culinary traditions and nutrition. Only candidates who meet all of the following criteria will be considered.
Mandatory Qualifications:
A minimum of 5 years of professional experience working in a Japanese restaurant.
A diploma in Food and Nutrition Science, or certification as a licensed nutritionist.
Comprehensive knowledge of Japanese ingredients, including their origin, seasonality, preparation methods, and nutritional value.
Basic knowledge of Japanese culinary terms and ingredient names in the Japanese language.
We are looking for someone who not only understands Japanese cuisine from a culinary standpoint but also possesses a scientific and nutritional understanding of food.
Please note: Applications that do not meet all of the above requirements will not be considered.
If you meet these criteria and are looking to work in a professional, culturally rich environment, we encourage you to apply.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-09
