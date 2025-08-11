IT-Technician
What We Do Swiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled IT-Technician.
About The Role:
The candidate will join a vibrant and dynamic workplace, with the opportunity to make a lasting impact on Flower's journey and the freedom to shape both the role and the solutions. They will play a key role in ensuring the availability, security, and effective management of the company's IT ecosystem and the employee endpoints. The role involves close collaboration with relevant colleagues such as the Security Officer and COO.
What You'll Do:
Manage and configure software suites such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Atlassian
Install, configure, and update hardware and software (e.g., PCs, Macs, Microsoft Intune, and Defender) to ensure smooth operations and security
Handle onboarding, offboarding and access management
Provide technical support to employees and troubleshoot hardware and software issues
Research and implement the best solutions and tools based on specific needs and situations
Follow security principles and best practices to safeguard infrastructure and endpoints
Contribute to the development of IT guidelines, roadmaps and procurement
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and address IT needs
Who You Are:
Curious and solution-oriented
Have a strong team mindset while also being able to work independently
Comfortable initiating and running projects from scratch, and unafraid to make mistakes
Security-aware and mindful of best practices
Hold an undergraduate degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or have equivalent working experience
Have at least 2 years of relevant work experience in a similar role
Location Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the People & Talent Partner, Security Officer, COO and our CEO.
We look forward to hearing from you!
