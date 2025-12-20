IT-Support Specialist to Private Equity
2025-12-20
Join a leading Private Equity firm in Stockholm! Be part of a high-performing team, impacting operations across 10 sites globally while enjoying a supportive and dynamic workplace.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is an investment firm that believes in engaging with boards, managers and employees to build better businesses. They are entrepreneurs who invest capital where they can see an opportunity to create long-term value.
In this role you will provide comprehensive support to the organisation and overseeing daily IT administration. This position offers exposure to the Private Equity sector and the opportunity to collaborate with a high-performing, motivated team in a dynamic environment.
The role primarily focuses on Service Desk support, with additional responsibilities in project support as the company evolves and adopts new technologies. You will be part of a global team of 9-10 IT specialists, reporting to the Service Desk Lead and based in Stockholm. You will be the primary IT contact for approximately 60 local users, as well as providing remote support to over 400 users across 10 sites.
You are offered:
• Enjoy a warm atmosphere with frequent events, 'fika,' and drinks.
• This is a long-term assignment via Academic Work, starting with an initial period of six months, with good opportunities for extension
• Working from the office, business hours 8:00-17:00.
• Option for occasional European travel.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
Provide 1st and 2nd level IT support, managing incidents, requests, and daily IT administration for a global user base. This includes hardware/software troubleshooting, O365 support, mobile device management, and project assistance, ensuring smooth IT operations and contributing to technical advancements.
• Provide 1st and 2nd Level Support for 400+ local and remote users.
• Manage incidents and requests within SLA using helpdesk ticketing systems.
• Install, troubleshoot user hardware/software, and manage user credentials/access rights.
• Offer user support and education for Microsoft Office 365 applications.
• Manage Apple mobile devices (iPhone Pro, iPad Pro) and end-user devices (Lenovo X1 Carbon).
• Support video conferencing meetings (Neat Devices) and Teams Telephony.
• Assist with IT projects, engage vendors, and maintain up-to-date documentation.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A university degree in IT or a similar.
• Several years of experience in Help Desk, Service Desk, or IT Operations.
• Fair understanding of Networking, Security, Infrastructure, and Cloud environments.
• Strong understanding of Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 desktop environments.
• Broad experience installing and configuring desktop, laptop, and printer equipment.
• Experience with Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions like Intune.
• Experience with Office 365 application suite (OneDrive, Exchange Online, Teams) and admin portal.
• Experience driving incidents, requests, and change within an ITIL-controlled environment.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both Swedish and English.
It is meritorious if you have
• Microsoft AZ900 certificate.
• Intermediate SharePoint support experience (permissions, Teams integration).
• Experience supporting a business professional service organization (e.g., Private Equity, Law Firm).
• Experience with Desktop Lifecycle Management Systems (preferably Microsoft Intune).
• Experience with VC Systems support (Neat Board, Bar Pro's, MTR).
To succeed in the role, you are supportive, responsible, and genuinely service-minded. You are approachable, outgoing, and have excellent interpersonal and communication skills. You take a professional and proactive approach to your work, with a strong sense of responsibility and accountability. You are also adaptable and motivated to take part in developmental projects, contributing positively to both daily operations and long-term improvements.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Triton Partners is a European investment firm, founded in 1997, and owned by its partners.
We invest in medium-sized European businesses that we believe are future winners. Typically, these are companies which deliver mission-critical goods and services, operate in expanding profit pools, are backed by megatrends, and which are below their full potential.
Triton Partners focuses on operational improvements to create value, while considering sustainability factors as important tools to manage risk and build better businesses for the long-term. This approach is applied consistently across our three core sectors industrial tech, business services, and healthcare, where we have deep expertise and a proven track record built over 25+ years.
