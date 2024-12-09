IT Talent Acquisition and Recruitment specialist
2024-12-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Our company is looking for experienced candidates for the position of IT Talent acquisition and recruitment specialist.
Responsibilities:
• Researching different recruiting channels to discover diverse pool of new candidates
• Maintain recruiting database and candidate files
• Review Resumes and candidate assessments
• Create job ads/postings
• Interact with clients professionally and Participate in sales events and promotional activities
• Sales Skills: Developing understanding of the sales process, and ability to close deals
• Communication Skills: Ability to effectively communicate with a diverse range of customers, presenting products and services in a compelling manner
• Interpersonal Skills: Building relationships with clients and colleagues
• Organization Skills: Managing multiple tasks simultaneously, keeping track of leads, and maintaining detailed records of sales activities
• Customer Service: Excellent customer service skills to ensure customer satisfaction and build long term relationships
Skills:
• Must be highly proficient in MS Office
• Previous Talent Acquisition and/or Campus Recruiting experience preferred but not required
• Must be outgoing and have the ability to connect with individuals on the phone
• Strong written & verbal communication skill interpersonal skills
• Strong communication skills (written and oral) both in Svenska and English
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08
E-post: hr@innovativeheads.com
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare: Innovative Heads AB
(org.nr 559281-6952)
Svärdsliljevägen 135 (visa karta
165 78 HÄSSELBY
