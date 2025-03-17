IT Systems Engineer
About Planet
Planet is a global provider of integrated technology and payments solutions for retail and hospitality customers.
We create great experiences for the millions of people who use our payments, software, and tax-free solutions every minute of every day.
Planet empowers its customers to deliver great customer experiences by combining payments and software in ways that drive greater loyalty, increase revenue and save time.
Founded over 35 years ago and with our headquarters in London, today we have more than 2,500 employees located across six continents serving our customers in more than 120 markets.
Role Overview:
As an IT Systems Engineer, you are responsible for our Data Center in Stockholm and for the maintenance, administration and installation of our server systems and our network. Do you already have experience in the areas mentioned and would you like to learn about new areas? You are willing to be part of oncall responsibility out of busines hours ? Then you've come to the right place!
We work with agile development methods and use Atlassian Jira and Confluene.
What you will do:
Maintenance, administration & installation of server systems (Windows, Linux)
Administration of the network infrastructure
Administration of our VMware Virtualization environment
Administration of the Data Recovery Tool veeam
IT hardware preparation and provisioning
Software distribution and software standardization
Monitoring the IT landscape
Creation, review and updating of IT documentation and the IT emergency concept
Participation in IT projects and continuous improvement of the IT landscape
ITSM-based way of working with Jira
Who you are:
Completed training as an IT systems integration specialist, a degree in computer science or a comparable professional qualification
Professional experience as an IT Systems Engineer
Good knowledge of written and spoken English
Ability to work under pressure and a high level of motivation
Willingness to participate on our rolling oncall duty out of business hours
A structured, independent and goal-oriented way of working
A sense of responsibility for yourself, your actions and your professional progress
Analytical skills and strong problem-solving skills
Willingness to acquire new knowledge and participate in training and certifications
The position requires on-call availability on a rotational basis, one week per month.
Why Planet :
Planet is an equal opportunity employer where diversity is valued, and all employment is decided based on qualifications, merit, and business need.
