IT Support & Systems Specialist
2024-04-20
At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow's healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. We are on an incredibly exciting trajectory with over 700 employees across three continents.
The Monocl product was launched in 2016, and the majority of the development is made in Sweden, with Gothenburg as the European Definitive Healthcare HQ. The Monocl product team is growing steadily, with over 90 employees spanning three continents, 53 of whom are in Sweden.
The Monocl products' mission is to connect all stakeholders in life sciences and healthcare through software - thereby enabling our customers to target and engage the right opinion leaders, medical experts, and customers anywhere in the world. We are guided by a strong vertical focus on life sciences and healthcare, combined with a relentless drive to address great customer challenges. We truly believe that software eats the world.
Are you passionate about technology and solving complex challenges? Look no further and join our amazing global team!
At our office in Gothenburg, Sweden, we are now looking for an IT Support and Systems Specialist. If you thrive in a collaborative environment and enjoy tackling diverse challenges, this might be the role for you. As a valued member of our global IT Support Services team, you'll set the gold standard for end-user support. With a strong focus on customer service, your investigative drive to solve tech issues and collaborate within the IT team will significantly impact our support team's success within the organization.
What You'll Do
Provide high-quality customer support with a customer-first mentality.
Use advanced knowledge and troubleshooting skills to resolve escalated, complex issues with computers, applications, domains, and device management.
Participate and/or lead assigned projects to ensure high-quality processes for users.
Refine and improve automation processes and scripts.
Assist the networking, systems, and security operations teams.
Who You Are
We believe you have the experience and technical knowledge to work in this highly autonomous role where you will have full responsibility for our quickly evolving user base. You strive to always deliver gold standard customer service and have the ability to communicate clearly with teammates, end users, and leadership.
Furthermore, you have:
3+ years of experience working in a systems administrator or desktop systems specialist role.
Extensive experience in Linux and Mac OSes.
Advanced skills in the standard tools, concepts, and practices of IT technical support and incident management.
A strong ability to analyze root cause and troubleshoot technical issues independently.
Advanced level of knowledge in scripting.
Extensive experience with endpoint vulnerability remediation.
Advanced knowledge of Active Directory including management, securities, permissions, and Group Policies.
Extensive experience with Remote Monitoring and Management Tools.
Knowledge and understanding of network principles including but not limited to VLANs, routing, and security.
Ability to thrive in a fast paced and dynamic environment, with ever changing priorities and tasks.
Experience from JAMF or other MDM tools and Kaseya.
For this position, it is required that you have residency in Gothenburg, Sweden, or within a reasonable distance from Gothenburg. Fluency in English and Swedish is also a requirement.
Why we love being a part of the Monocl product suite team, and why you will too!
Industry-leading products
High focus on work-life balance
Brand new office in the center of Gothenburg
Fast growth means limitless opportunity
Flexible and dynamic culture created with multicultural teams
Work alongside some of the most talented and dedicated teammates
Definitive Cares Europe, our initiative, which aims to give us a chance to give back to our local communities
Competitive benefits package including 32 vacation days, 4000 SEK/year personal wellness grant (friskvårdsbidrag) etc.
If you don't fit all of these qualifications, but believe you're still a great fit, feel free to apply and tell us why.
How do I apply?
This position will remain open as long as this ad remains on our website. When submitting your application, make sure to highlight and demonstrate past relevant achievements that you are proud of and make sure to include relevant experience. We continuously look through applications and the applicants that best match our requirements will be contacted.
Definitive Hiring Philosophy
Definitive Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer that celebrates diversity and is committed to creating an inclusive workplace with equal opportunity for all applicants and teammates. Our goal is to recruit the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool regardless of race, color, religion, age, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or any other status. If you're interested in working in a fast growing, exciting working environment - we encourage you to apply!
