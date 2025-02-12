IT Supplier Manager
2025-02-12
Job Summary
IT Supplier Management is part of the Finance & Supplier Management organization and responsible for developing and driving the Tetra Pak Information Technology (IT) global procurement strategy. As an integrated part of that, we are also responsible for defining and managing our IT Category strategies and our supplier base.
The IT Supplier Manager will be responsible for implementing global category strategies and developing and maintaining the supplier base primarily for IT Infrastructure and services, including IT Management Consulting and Staff Augmentation categories. Securing seamless sourcing, pricing, and contract negotiations to support business needs. The role holder will act as a business partner to ensure that the category strategy and overall business objectives and targets are aligned.
This position is based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As a Supplier Manager, you will:
Work in close collaboration with our Information Management stakeholders, supplier management functions, and our IT suppliers
Identify suppliers, drive sourcing and contracting based on business need in line with supplier management strategies and established supplier base.
Drive compliance to category strategy, supplier base plan, supplier management processes, contracts, and best practices
Support and provide input to category owner to qualify potential suppliers and keep good knowledge of the IT consultant market, especially in the 4 main sites where IT team operates (Sweden, US, India and Singapore)
Develop and maintain strong stakeholder relationships communicating results and acts as a proactive Business Partner.
Manage escalations related to performance or commercial terms issues.
Other supplier management tasks within any IT category.
We believe you have
University bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management or equivalent professional experience
3+ years of experience on Supplier Management processes, sourcing, contracting and supplier base management with global or international experience.
A good understanding of IT Contingent Workforce management and IT suppliers base is desired
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Knowledge of SAP and ARIBA is preferred
Good communication, negotiation, and stakeholder management skills
Project Management experience is a plus
Ability of remaining calm and focused during peaks and remain comfortable in a constantly changing and developing environment.
Apply now!
Please complete and submit your CV in English to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-23
E-post: HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Ruben Rausings gatan
221 86 LUND
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9160288