IT Specialist
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR As one of the first IT hires at Lovable, you'll be part of the backbone that keeps our people productive and our office running smoothly. This is a hands-on IT role with a builder's mindset, where you'll use AI and automation to unblock our team fast.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone and everyone build software with any language. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the digital world works. Over 2 million people in 200+ countries already use Lovable to launch businesses, automate work, and bring their ideas to life. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value extreme ownership, high velocity, and low-ego collaboration. We seek out people who care deeply, ship fast, and are eager to make a dent in the world.
What We're Looking For
At least 2 to 4 years of experience in an IT support, sysadmin, or technical operations role at a tech company
Experience managing vendor relationships, including negotiating costs and evaluating features
Experience leading multi-stakeholder projects
Strong troubleshooting skills in macOS or Linux environments
A proactive, service-minded attitude with a track record of ownership and follow-through
Experience with MDM tools (Iru/Knadji in particular) is a plus
Familiarity with professional software development tools is a plus
What You'll Do
In one sentence: You'll touch the full spectrum of IT operations, from device lifecycle and hands-on support to event production and security partnerships, using AI and automation to keep every team member unblocked and productive.
Serve as the first point of contact for hardware and software issues, triaging and resolving support tickets promptly
Own the full device lifecycle: procurement, automated provisioning, configuration, maintenance, and decommissioning
Actively automate repetitive support tasks using AI tools and scripting, and maintain documentation that enables team self-service
Track and manage the company's hardware inventory, ensuring consistent standards across the organization
Provide on-site IT support and work with internal and external events, including AV setup and pre-event coordination, to prevent technical issues
Partner with the Security team to protect our fleet while keeping the developer experience smooth
Note: This is an office-first position not suitable for remote work
How to Apply
Please submit your application in English, which is our working language at Lovable.
We're committed to fair and equal treatment for all candidates. If you're interested, apply via our careers portal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739)
Tunnelgatan 5 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9828958