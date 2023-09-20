IT Service Manager (Product Owner) to NCC
Do you want to make a real difference and make decisions that improve people's everyday lives? At NCC, we can offer you just that! You'll get the opportunity to work in an environment influenced by sustainability, digitalization, and innovation!
We are building for the future - are you ready to help us realize our IT roadmap?
The construction industry is currently facing a development leap where the change agent is spelled digitalization. NCC is leading the way by developing our business and future proofing our IT platform. We are currently recruiting IT professionals who thrive on becoming important players in our digital transformation journey, taking construction to new heights through IT.
You will join the Group function "Finance & IT", which leads NCC 's strategic development and major change programs in the business. Finance & IT is NCC's development and delivery function for IT as well as operations development and research & innovation. We are a Nordic organization with 140+ employees working together closely under one common management. Cooperation in, and between units is key for us to deliver value to NCC's business areas, and therefore we have adapted an Agile team-based setup with focus on collaboration, people and efficient delivery and development.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WH47qxW7M94
The role and responsibilities
We are looking for an IT Service Manager (Product Owner) within Cloud services.
As IT Service Manager you are proactively designing, governing, and developing our utilization of the Azure Cloud capabilities and capacity. You will work closely together with surrounding IT Service Managers, IT Service Owners, Practice Leads and Project Managers. In collaboration with these, you will be responsible for the user experience of the Cloud operations at NCC. Also, you engage with other relevant vendors and suppliers to secure the service delivery.
Main responsibilities:
• Ensure that governance processes are designed, defined and configurations are setup accordingly.
• Financial controlling and budgeting.
• Security, risk, architecture, capacity, availability, and compliance.
• Regularly conduct activities to secure protection of the environment and follow-up to ensure that our environment is constantly optimized.
• Continually identify- and explore opportunities for the service and business improvements incl. more efficient use of the available technologies and increase of automation capabilities.
• Work to maintain an evergreen environment, supporting and advising on how to utilize the features in the best way at NCC.
In the position as IT Service Manager you will also have the role as Product Owner. Here the responsibilities are:
• Representing the business in products development and delivery.
• Being a peer to all team members being in a servant-leadership position.
• Preferably servant leader for more than one agile product team.
• Empowered having the mandate to prioritize teams backlog enabling highest possible customer value.
• Driving force behind product vision- and goals.
The successful candidate will have
We believe that you have an academic level of education. Possibly a degree in IT, or other for the position relevant education. You have good knowledge of work processes in large companies. You are fluent in English and one of the Nordic languages, both verbally and written. Experience in ITIL and Agile processes are also an asset.
You will be very important for us in our strategic journey, and we think that you have:
• Agile mindset and ITIL knowledge.
• Experience in working with ITSM processes as the day-to-day operations include managing changes, requests, and problems.
• Result-oriented and have a passion to perform.
• Skilled in stakeholder management.
• Professional experience in managing the Azure Cloud operations.
• Ambition in leveraging the potential of the service and how the different applications and services work together in the best way.
• Able to take main responsibility, lead and drive assignments within the relevant area.
We are offering
Here at NCC, you are offered a place in an organization with good values, high environmental awareness and a strong desire to succeed. These are contributing reasons why we have many satisfied and proud employees. We are proud to be able to offer our employees great development opportunities in an exciting work environment. We have a good variety of workplaces where you will meet different types of challenges.
Additional information
This position can be in any of our major cities in the Nordics. The position may require travelling, although we do apply a flexible way of working and strive to collaborate digitally as much as possible. In accordance with NCCs safety culture we conduct background checks on final candidates. You will be reporting to the IT Competence Manager whilst working cross-functions in an Agile team driven by the Service Owner of the area.
Contact and application
Please register your application with cover letter and CV in English. Selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible but no later than October 15th, 2023. For further information on this position, please contact Anders Blankholm, IT Competence Manager, +4560915391, or Karin Österman de Wall, HR Recruitment Specialist, +46790787210.
Build with us and get the best colleagues in the industry!
NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production and commercial property development. In 2022, NCC had sales of about SEK 54 bn and 12,500 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more about us and our solutions Here.
