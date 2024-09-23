IT Recruiter
Nexer AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
, Strängnäs
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
IT Recruiter at Nexer Insight!Are you ready to join a dynamic team focused on shaping the future of AI and Analytics?Nexer Insight, a part of the Nexer Group, is looking for a passionate and driven IT Recruiter! During our colleague's parental leave, we have a fantastic opportunity for you to take on an important role in Nexer Insights' ongoing growth. At Nexer Insight, we work with the latest technologies in data analytics, AI and IoT solutions to help companies make smarter decisions, optimize their processes and create groundbreaking innovations. We offer a wide range of services, from advanced data management and analytics to machine learning, AI and customized IoT solutions.
The Role:
You will work closely with managers to support and coach them through our recruitment and selection process. You will have overall responsibility for driving and executing recruitments from start to finish and will be motivated by seeing how your work enables continued growth and development. You will support the business with a high level of expertise on the current external candidate market, the entire recruitment process and other relevant HR guidelines. You will handle all aspects of the recruitment process, including writing job ads, headhunting, conducting interviews, administering tests, presenting candidates and more. You will provide coaching and/or training to enhance the recruitment and assessment skills of our hiring managers.You will build strong relationships with candidates, serving as a professional and supportive contact throughout the entire recruitment process. Together with the rest of the team, you will play a crucial role in the company's growth.
Your background:
At least 3 years of experience in IT recruitment
Strong knowledge of search, candidate sourcing, and recruitment methods
Ability to evaluate technical skills and assess candidates' competencies
Excellent communication and negotiation skills
Highly organized with the ability to manage multiple recruitment processes simultaneously
Good experience with working with an active pipeline
Sociable, engaged and driven
Experience in providing executive support
Goal-oriented and result driven
Fluent in both Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Qualified with experience in executive recruitment, recruiting engineers in Advanced Analytics and experience with the ATS system TeamTailor.
Location: Stockholm, Göteborg, or Malmö
Period: January 13, 2025, to March 30, 2026, with the possibility of extension Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer AB
(org.nr 556451-9345) Arbetsplats
Nexer Group Kontakt
Nathalie Raita nathalie.raita@nexergroup.com Jobbnummer
8914577