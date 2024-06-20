IT Professional
2024-06-20
Transport company which full fill the customer expectation to their best level. PAK Transport AB is Transport company which founded in 2022 and now become partner of EU Leading Transport company. Have clients all over the Sweden and norway.
Job typically includes designing and programming system-level software( operating systems, database systems, embedded systems). Understanding of how both software and hardware function. The work can involve talking to clients and colleagues to assess and define what solution or system is needed, which means there's a lot of interaction as well as full-on technical work.
It also investigate and analyse business problems and then design information systems that provide a feasible solution, typically in response to requests from their business partner or a customer.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-20
PAK Transport AB
