IT Business Partner - Nordics - 400870

IT Business Partner - Nordics
2023-01-04
We create smart innovations to meet the mobility challenges of today and tomorrow. We design and manufacture a complete range of transportation systems, from high-speed trains to electric buses and driverless trains, as well as infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a truly global community of more than 70,000 people dedicated to solving real-world mobility challenges and achieving international projects with sustainable local impact.
We have an exciting and challenging new role for an
IS&T Business Partner
to proactively manage our developing digital requirements in the Nordics countries.
Reporting into the Europe Business Partner, you will be responsible for driving and developing solutions and services, working with local senior leaders to understand their requirements and how best to develop and configure the corporate IT landscape to support and drive-forward the Nordics business.
What are your qualifications?
You are open-minded and able to identify and facilitate Nordics business requirements. You can quickly and effectively engage with senior stakeholders and have a track record in driving forward initiatives and implementations
You are confident, proactive, eager to work with sufficient autonomy in an international environment and resilient with a natural aptitude for working across multiple functions and understanding business needs. Your great communication skills enable you to communicate widespread with international teams and analytical brain helps dissecting information and presenting it back to the business in a comprehensible form.
Your approach to problems and solutions will have a high and broad view - the "Big Picture". The ability to understand the issue, the impact that the issue has on other functions and the ramifications that possible solutions may have.
You are Fluent in English and Swedish (French as an option) and experienced in end user support with an engineering degree, preferably in information technology.
This is an exciting time for Alstom, and we want you to have a strong curiosity and passion for leading, driving and motivating for change along with anticipating future projects. We are an advanced technological company and have an exciting landscape for you to work in. We are digitally ready for challenges and this role will support our on-going technological advances - ATAWAD - Anytime, Anywhere, Any Device!
In return we can offer you the opportunity to make a significant positive impact on our newly combined Nordics business
Purpose of the job:
The new IS&T operating model focuses on business value and innovation while delivering operations excellence:
Service excellence:Development of cost-efficient services and standard solutions
Improvement of performance, efficiency and agility on business-as-usual activities with focused KPIs
Usage optimization
Intimate and value focused advisor:Effective and reactive demand management
Proximity with key stakeholders from regions and business (IS&T partners, SPOCs, ...)
Reliable & skilled functional teams involved in strategic business roadmaps
Innovation player:Technology watching activities
Expertise on emerging technologies with ability to deliver Proof of Concepts
Proactive innovation investigations on market products and best practices
The IS&T operating model is also driven by 4 key principles:
Standardize business processes
Address regional priorities
Improve IS&T cost variability and efficiency
Leverage new technologies to bring value to the business
The Nordics IS&T Business Partner, reporting to the Region IS&T Business Partner Director is responsible for driving local IS&T support services and works on local business relationship with regional partners. Scope is the Nordics Cluster including Norway, Denmark, Finland and Sweden.
Frequent travels are required, evaluated around 20% of the time and to be aligned with the business strategy and needs
Your Responsibilities:
The Nordics IS&T Business Partner is accountable for:
Capturing and analysing the IS&T demand and driving it to the correct governance bodies for validation and implementation
Following up of on countries and cluster support reporting and KPIs
Sites IS&T performance
Compliance of Service Delivery with SLA (with contract manager in the operations team)
Site action plan if requested (performance issue, cost reduction i.e)Drive local on site support Services (IS & IT) partners on your perimeter:
Work on local business relationship with regional partners:
Participate to the Cluster Management Committees
Additional Activities include local budget management and participation in audit activities for IT
Interact on a regular basis with the Region IS&T Business Partner, IS&T Business Partners PMO, Solutions Architects, Projects teams, Operations teams and Local Management and the rest of Local Business Partner teams.
Interact with local and cluster business management (MDs and clusters committee members etc.), finance function and other support functions
An agile, inclusive and responsible culture is the foundation of our company where diverse people are offered excellent opportunities to grow, learn and advance in their careers. We are committed to encouraging our employees to reach their full potential, while valuing and respecting them as individuals.
We aim to have a welcoming and inclusive environment for individuals, of different ages, genders, ethnicities, disability, LGBT, religion and/or belief. As a 'Disability Confident' employer, we will interview all disabled job applicants who match the essential criteria of the job description or specification. We will consider flexible working requests for all roles, unless operational requirements prevent otherwise.
