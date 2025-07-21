IT Architect 2511
2025-07-21
eller i hela Sverige
IBM Client Innovation Center Sweden AB is a wholly owned subsidiary of IBM. A fast-paced and dynamic work environment that appears to be both necessary and creating value for our clients through the services we offer. Our head office is in Malmö. IBM Client Innovation Center Sweden AB works with clients in most industries. You will gain further in depth knowledge in several areas, offers and services and you will work with experienced consultants in the world's largest IT companies. One thing is certain, you will develop and grow, by your colleagues, mentors and through the training you will receive. Want to use your technical training and make a real difference? If you are passionate about technology and want to realize your ideas into solutions for our customers, then hang on and become one of us at the IBM Client Innovation Center Sweden AB
An IT Architect defines the structures of solutions and architectures to address client business problems. They understand client needs and business constraints, works in levels of abstraction, applies industry knowledge and leverages appropriate business elements and information technology to address those needs.
IT Architect Primary Responsibilities:
• Work with technical and business teams to evaluate new and emerging technologies, vendors and business models
• Identify opportunities to integrate new technologies and business models into existing products and services
• Work with project teams to create deployment plans, document architecture, business requirements and system interaction diagrams for implementing new technologies, products, services and/or business model
• Identify the necessary change activities (i.e. deployment approaches) to ensure successful deployment and adoption of business and technology solutions
• Seek to understand and apply applicable enterprise deployment and design methodologies and processes in own work and work of others
• Work within matrixed teams and with partners (internal and external) to deliver solutions
• Maintain and support application infrastructure
• Ability to execute tasks and document actions taken assigned in an IT trouble ticket application
Desired specific experience for the role:
The incumbent should have experience in the following technology stream as listed below. In case the profile is shortlisted for further rounds, details about the role will be shared as well.
Salesforce:
We are seeking a highly skilled Salesforce IT Architect with extensive experience in designing scalable and high-performance Salesforce solutions. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Health Cloud, CPQ, Experience Cloud, Data Cloud, and AI-driven automation, enabling seamless digital transformations. With hands-on experience across multiple Salesforce implementations, this role requires expertise in Salesforce development, integration, and architecture best practices.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead end-to-end Salesforce architecture and solution design for complex implementations.
• Develop scalable and high-performing solutions within the Salesforce ecosystem, leveraging Apex, LWC, Jest tests, APIs, and Platform Events.
• Drive integration strategies with AWS, SAP, and legacy systems to ensure seamless data flow across platforms.
• Own and deliver technical capabilities across multiple Salesforce clouds, including Service, Experience, CPQ, and Marketing Cloud.
• Design and implement data migration strategies using Data Loader, Workbench, and Snowflake.
• Establish and maintain best practices for DevOps, utilizing tools such as Jira, Autorabit, and Azure.
• Drive innovation by leveraging Einstein GPT and AI-powered automation within Salesforce solutions.
• Lead implementation of customized case management processes, QR code-based product acknowledgment, and real-time customer database search.
• Architect and migrate customer help web portals into custom Experience Cloud sites, including LWR site implementations using WES design framework.
Required Skills & Qualifications:
• Strong experience in Salesforce development and architecture.
• Certification in Salesforce System and Application Architecture.
• Deep expertise in Apex, Lightning Web Components (LWC), Jest testing, APIs (REST/SOAP), batch processing, and platform events.
• Proven experience in Salesforce integrations with AWS, SAP, and other enterprise systems.
• Strong knowledge of data modeling, security, and sharing architectures.
• Experience with DevOps tools such as Jira, Autorabit, and Azure for CI/CD.
• Experience leading teams in large-scale Salesforce implementations.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Hands-on experience with Heroku, Data Cloud, and Einstein GPT.
• Background in Service Cloud, Health Cloud, CPQ, and Marketing Cloud implementations.
• Experience in designing multi-cloud solutions within the Salesforce ecosystem.
• Expertise in implementing multipart API for large file uploads to AWS and real-time order synchronization with SAP.
Work experience
Work experience

IT Architect / Solution Architect experience in Salesforce is sought
