IT Administrator

What We DoSwiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With industry-leading AI software at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
The TeamWe're committed to shaping tomorrow's energy system with flexible power at its core. Our ambitious team shares a common goal, working together to create a sustainable future. We are now looking for a passionate and skilled IT Administratorbased in Stockholm to fulfill that goal with us.
About the roleThe candidate will join a vibrant and dynamic workplace and have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on Flower's journey, with the possibility to shape both the role itself and the solutions. The candidate will play a key role in ensuring the availability, security, and management of our employee laptops, desktops, and mobile devices, whether they are located at the office or remotely. You will work closely together with relevant colleagues such as our Security Officer and COO.
Key Responsibilities:
Installing, configuring, and updating hardware and software to ensure seamless operations and security
Handling onboarding, offboarding and access management
Manage VPN solutions
Provide support and work systematically to identify, log, and resolve technical issues that arise
Research what is the best solution and tools given our needs and the specific situations
Staying informed about industry trends and advancements
Adhere to security principles and best practices to ensure the safeguarding of our infrastructure.
Provide input on guidelines and roadmaps for future IT infrastructure solutions and procurements
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and address IT needs and requirements with a team-player mindset
Qualifications:
Minimum 2 years of previous work experience in IT administration
Experience with Unix/Linux and Windows operating systems
Experience with endpoint management software
Experience with VPN solutions
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Undergraduate degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent working experience
LocationWe value office collaboration but support some hybridework. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you feel you would be a great addition to our team. In the recruitment process, you will meet with the Talent Acquisition Specialist, Security Officer, COO and CEO!
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English.
