IS Release Manager Salesforce Platform, ABB Robotics
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2025-10-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Malmö
, Landskrona
, Halmstad
, Olofström
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: IS Manager.
Your role and responsibilities
Accelerate delivery. Minimize risk. Lead transformation. ABB is seeking a highly skilled and motivated IS Release Manager to oversee technical release management for our global Salesforce Platform. This role is critical to ensuring smooth, high-quality deployments across Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Field Service Lightning, and Pardot. You will guide release schedules, manage environments, and drive continuous improvement across a complex, high-impact landscape.
Your responsibilities:
Own and manage the deployment process and release policy across SIT, UAT, and Production environments.
Lead the release schedule for core services, aligning stakeholders and resolving risks across projects.
Manage the source code repository, including branching strategy, merge policy, and access controls.
Drive continuous improvement in release management processes, tools, and vendor performance.
Ensure backup and disaster recovery testing for production environments.
In addition to these core responsibilities, you will coordinate release content across service requests and third-party updates, supervise IS solution installations, and monitor KPIs and SLAs with external vendors. You'll also manage sandboxes, develop automation tools, and ensure compliance with internal controls and Robotics regulations. Relationship management across global teams and vendors is key, as is guiding and motivating indirect reports to deliver excellence.
Your background
8+ years of experience in IT development and maintenance, preferably in the insurance or BFS sector.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
5+ years of release or project management experience with strong understanding of CI/CD and Salesforce DX.
Proven experience leading global delivery teams and working with external vendors under SLA frameworks.
Certifications in Agile SCRUM, Kanban, or Safe-Agile are preferred.
Fluent in English, with excellent strategic thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills.
What's in it for you?
At ABB Robotics, you'll be part of a global leader in automation and innovation. We offer a dynamic and inclusive environment where your ideas and leadership make a real impact. You'll work with cutting-edge technologies, visionary teams, and have the opportunity to shape the future of robotics on a global scale.
We empower you to take the lead, share bold ideas, and shape real outcomes. You'll grow through hands-on experience, mentorship, and learning that fits your goals. Here, your work doesn't just matter, it moves things forward.
Our benefits? Competitive, comprehensive, and crafted with you in mind.
Welcome with your application! Last day to apply is October 19th.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en
Boplatsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Boplatsgatan 8, Malmö Jobbnummer
9536832