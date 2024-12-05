Investment Leader
WHO YOU ARE
Are you passionate about creating a better IKEA for the future? Do you love collaborating with colleagues and get motivated by contributing to the business and teams' overall success?
We are currently recruiting an Investment Leader for our Retail and Expansion team! As the Investment Leader, you will already have knowledge of both expansion and real estate processes. You will show confidence in implementing initiatives that create change, whilst managing key stakeholders, and creating strong relationships across the business.
You will have the ability to create energy around the agenda and be able to understand the complexities of the market as well as being able to get top grips with the complexities of IKEA.
As well as the above, you also need to bring with you the following experience:
Proven advanced training in Business, Finance, Economics or equivalent
Minimum 5 years of experience in business steering or finance related field
Minimum 3 years of experience working in large international structures
Experience in strategic decision-making forums
High level of integrity and maturity
Multicultural experience
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
As the Investment Leader, you will lead with the IKEA values in mind and provide your expertise to countries and a group of stakeholders. Your knowledge will help contribute and help secure the successful expansion of IKEA Retail. Your day-to-day responsibilities will include the following:
Lead and develop Investment Management, Cost Management, and Follow-up processes in the Ingka Expansion Process landscape. Constantly evaluate and look for opportunities to improve and simplify the processes while safeguarding quality of outcome.
Develop, coordinate, and administer the investment process of expansion projects and activities, including governance and reviews, tools and templates, working methods and communication, analysis, and follow-up.
Develop, coordinate and follow up consolidated Expansion business cases in new and existing markets. Develop the ways of working with investment requests and follow-ups to reflect our changing environment, to simplify and secure adequate information and facts that are required for informed decision-making and high-performing Expansion investments.
Responsible to organize and facilitate follow-up capabilities and solutions for Retail Area New Business & Expansion and to make them available for follow-up owners within the Retail Area and beyond. Responsible to drive definition of KPIs and contributing to setting goals and KPI's for the Retail Area and matrix.
Contribute to Strategic Expansion plans and portfolio creation and content. Ensure connectivity between follow-up, investment approvals and portfolio management to enable end-to-end KPIs to measure performance.
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
We increase our reach by making IKEA more affordable and accessible. We establish and scale new retail business opportunities, create new places to meet our customers and ensure we use our physical spaces in the best possible way.
