Inventory coordinator

Key Responsibilities
Organize and manage incoming and outgoing deliveries
Track and stage physical inventory with accuracy
Unpack and repackage materials and equipment
Perform regular cycle counts to maintain inventory accuracy
Update and maintain inventory data in digital systems
Identify and report inventory discrepancies
Move materials within the facility as needed
Communicate with suppliers to handle warranty claims and defective items
Follow safety and security procedures at all times
Requirements
Education in purchasing and logistics
Ability to work independently and handle logistics tasks
Strong attention to detail and commitment to compliance
Skilled in using inventory systems and digital tools
Effective communication and stakeholder coordination
Strong organizational and problem-solving capabilities
Comfortable working in a team-oriented environment
Physically able to lift and move materials
Fluent English
Preferred Qualifications
Experience working with inventory systems and tools
Forklift license
