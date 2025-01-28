International Trainee - Power System Analysis
2025-01-28
Company Description
Vattenfall is a leading European energy company driving the transition to a sustainable energy system. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years and now have a mission of working for fossil freedom. We employ around 21.000 people in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, France and the UK.
Job Description
Shape the path towards fossil freedom.
Are you ready to challenge the status quo, lead us down new paths and contribute to solving one of humankind's greatest challenges - climate change? We are searching for talented individuals to join us as International Trainees at Vattenfall. Help us lead the energy transition and make a real impact.
About the traineeship.
This traineeship offers you a unique opportunity to kickstart your career in our sustainable business. Each of the trainee positions is distinct, tied to a department within a specific business area and working location. This means that each position has its own tailored responsibilities, challenges and matching profile.
What you will experience:
Personal development: Benefit from a year full of growth opportunities, professional meetups, and comprehensive training.
International exposure: Engage with a diverse, international trainee team both virtually and in person. Participate in job rotations and on-site visits.
Collaborative environment: Enjoy a balance of serious work and a fun, supportive atmosphere.
As Joakim, our International Trainee in Stockholm, states, "I expected beforehand that working at a corporate would mean only serious business. We do focus on learning and growth and bringing new perspectives to the company, but we also have fun and add humor and lightness. I feel like we are the change the company wants to see."
Your role as a Trainee - Power System Analysis
We are a versatile organisation with a lot of different expertise, our department leads and coordinates developments within the Operations and Maintenance unit such as support systems, SCADA, working processes, electrical safety, security, investigations and data analysis. We also ensure high quality in our power system model and maintain information sharing requirements with the regulatory authorities.
Your role would be to analyse the data in our systems and determine how we can use newer technology such as AI to troubleshoot or even predict faults in the power grid.
Qualifications
Your qualifications as a Trainee - Power System Analysis
To succeed in this position, we are looking for individuals who possess both the professional and personal skills to thrive in a dynamic, global environment.
Below are the key qualifications we seek:
University degree in Electric power or Energy systems
Meritorious if you also have skills in AI/machine learning
You should also recognize yourself in: (softskills e.g. being a great teamplayer)
You have an analytic mind with an ability to understand complex information
You work well with people and are able to communicate with different groups of people
You are able to work effectively even thou the path isn't obvious.
To be considered for our traineeship, we are looking for candidates who should:
Be a recent graduate with an academic degree or expected graduation before September 2025.
Maximum one year of work experience after completing your most recent degree, with time spent at internships and student jobs not counting towards the experience limit.
Excellent command of Swedish and English, both verbally and written.
Be willing to travel regularly and relocate for short rotations within our organization.
Identify with our values: active, open, positive and safety.
Have a strong desire for long-term commitment to contribute to Vattenfall's vision, making a lasting impact on the future of energy.
Location
Trollhättan or Solna
Our International Trainee Aliaksandra, based in Hamburg, mentions: "Being part of the Trainee Programme at Vattenfall gives me a unique perspective on our pivotal role at the forefront of the energy transition. The programme has empowered me to grow, take on challenges and collaborate with talented people across an international organization."
Additional Information
Our offer
The Vattenfall International Trainee Programme is the kickstart of your career within Vattenfall. Over the course of a year, you will develop your professional and personal skills, participate in international workshops and site visits, and have the opportunity to work abroad. Each position comes with a competitive salary and excellent remuneration package. Read more about the elements of the Vattenfall International Trainee Programme here.
As Rogier, our International Trainee in Amsterdam, shares: "Vattenfall provides me with the steepest learning curve. We are a group that feels connected by our core values in line with the organization's values. We all feel part of a movement that understands the importance of human connection, resilience, and curiosity in energy transition and sustainability."
Our organisation
At Vattenfall you can free your superpowers! We are one of the European market leaders in the generation of renewable energy and are primarily active in Scandinavia, Germany, Denmark, UK and the Netherlands. We are committed to a future where everyone can choose fossil-free ways to move, make, and live. We value diversity and inclusion in everything we do, read more about D&I within Vattenfall.
