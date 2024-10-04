International Account Manager for Celemi International AB
Upfollow AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2024-10-04
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Upfollow AB i Malmö
DSCVR Salespeople is now recruiting an International Account Manager on behalf of Celemi International AB.
Description
We are seeking an International Account Manager to initiate and drive sales processes across global markets.
Celemi began with a simple yet powerful idea: for learning to truly stick, people must create their own knowledge. Since 1985, Celemi has been at the forefront of gamified learning and development, leveraging our "Power of Learning" methodology to foster change and transformation in organizations worldwide.
With a focus on agile, business-oriented, and action-driven solutions, we are proud to offer an innovative and friendly work environment that promotes personal and professional growth, embracing the spirit of Ikigai. Celemi is perfectly positioned to lead the corporate training industry with gamified solutions that cater to evolving learning needs.
About the position
We are looking for an International Account Manager who thrives on building strong, long-term relationships with large corporations across various sectors. As a part of our sales team, you will work closely with other account managers and product managers, managing clients throughout the EMEA region. You will be expected to travel occasionally for seminars and events.
We will help you build a deep understanding of our business simulations, which cover topics like finance, leadership, sustainability, and innovation. Experience in facilitating workshops or training sessions is a plus, as the role involves conducting a few sessions every year.
To succeed, we believe you need a relevant university degree, preferably in business. Even more important is a passion for winning deals and relevant sales experience.
We're seeking someone with a passion for client service, who is proactive, driven, and comfortable working independently. If you have lived abroad and have experience in client-facing roles, it's an added advantage. If you're ready to walk the extra mile and excel in a dynamic, international environment, we'd love to hear from you.
In addition, we believe that:
You are a natural sales talent with excellent social skills. One of your strengths is building long-term customer relations with a focus on the business.
You have experience and references in solution sales, preferably in an international environment.
We are looking for candidates who are either based in the southern part of Sweden or willing to relocate to Malmö.
Buzzwords: High drive and stamina, reliable and trustworthy (if our partners trust you, they will let you in), caring, thorough, intelligent, verbal, team player.
Your profile:
Strong communication skills with the ability to build long-lasting relationships: Leading group sessions and facilitating training comes naturally to you.
Excellent English, both spoken and written. Proficiency in German is a significant advantage. Swedish is a plus, but not a must.
Organized and attentive: You ensure the right people are invited to meetings, propose agendas, take notes, and coordinate follow-ups.
Self-leadership: You are structured and project-oriented, able to manage your own tasks efficiently.
Experience in sales and international experience.
University degree or equivalent education.
We offer:
A dynamic role with excellent opportunities for personal and professional growth.
A stimulating work environment where our employees are valued as our most valuable asset.
Competitive terms, including pension contributions, wellness benefits, and private health insurance.
Opportunities to work with international clients and travel across the EMEA region.
Continuous development through training and learning initiatives.
This is a full-time position based at Celemi's HQ in central Malmö. We place great importance on personal qualities and are conducting interviews on a rolling basis, so send your application today!
Get to know Celemi - your soon-to-be employer!
Celemi is a company made up of talent from over 10 different countries offering services ranging from consultancy advisory services to product and solution development and delivery. We work out of offices in Malmö (HQ), Chicago, and Shanghai, and our global reach extends to over 70 different countries. Working at Celemi means having a passion for innovation; we are constantly striving to develop and deliver innovative, creative, and comprehensive learning solutions. Keeping true to our Swedish heritage, we value diversity and equality and believe that people thrive when they have the chance to learn, explore and develop within fields and topics close to their hearts.
Recruitment process
In partnership with DSCVR Salespeople, Celemi is committed to ensuring a smooth and transparent recruitment process. We encourage you to submit your application with confidence. If you have any questions or would like further information about the role, feel free to reach out to our recruitment consultant, Jonas Lundberg, at +46 70 296 06 25.
We are here to support you every step of the way and look forward to learning more about you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Upfollow AB
(org.nr 559177-7742), https://celemi.com/
Nordenskiöldsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Celemi International AB Kontakt
Recruitment consultant
Jonas Lundberg jonas@dscvr.se +46702960625 Jobbnummer
8938844