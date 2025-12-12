Internal Control Lead
2025-12-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Nacka
, Malmö
Are you ready to take the lead in a role where structure meets strategy? At Dustin, you'll take the lead in strengthening our internal control framework, ensuring it supports sound decision-making and compliance across the business, all within a collaborative, international, and listed company environment where your insights truly matter.
This is what makes the position as Group Internal Control Lead unique
Play a key role in shaping Dustin's Internal Control framework while collaborating across departments and influencing decision-making at group level.
Take ownership of your work with the freedom to lead, plan, and drive improvements with real impact and visibility.
Be part of Dustin's growth journey towards becoming Europe's leading IT powerhouse, and help build the Internal control structure to support it within the context of a listed company environment.
Your role & influence as Group Internal Control Lead
Responsibility: You will be given responsibility for shaping and strengthening Dustin's Internal Control framework, ensuring it not only functions effectively, but is fully embedded in daily operations and continuously evolves with the business. Foster a culture where accountability and ownership are embedded in daily operations, ensuring internal control becomes a natural part of the organization's mindset.
Collaboration: Together with your team, you take care of Dustin's compliance and internal control responsibilities, working closely not only with your immediate colleagues but also with teams across the company, from employees to top management, to make sure we stay aligned, informed, and in control.
Core activities:
Assist in identifying financial and compliance risks across the business, and support teams in linking them to the internal control framework and defining appropriate actions.
Design, implement, and regularly test key internal controls to make sure they work as intended and stay up to date.
Support control owners in testing their controls each year and help improve them where needed.
Prepare clear and to-the-point reports and materials for Audit committee meetings and work closely with external auditors.
Benefits of joining Dustin
We believe there's more to Dustin than just the benefits listed here. You'll fully understand this once you're with us. Curious? Our Life at Dustin - Dustin Sweden page has you covered.
You can find more of our benefits below in the vacancy.
This is what we imagine you bring
We envision you as a curious and driven individual who enjoys working across teams, takes ownership of complex topics, and has a structured mindset with a sharp eye for risk, control, and continuous improvement.
Additionally, it's important that:
You have a bachelor's degree, preferably in Finance, Business, or a related field
You have experience working with internal control, compliance, or risk management in an international or complex organization
You're familiar with internal control framework (COSO) and control testing
You're comfortable working with both internal and external stakeholders, including auditors and senior management
You have a good command of the English language, both written and spoken.
We value additional qualifications such as proficiency in Dutch or Swedish, experience in auditing, and familiarity with OneTrust.
