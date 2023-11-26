Internal Communication Manager
2023-11-26
If you are driven by continuous improvements, if you understand the power of culture and if you have excellent communication skills, we at Volvo Penta Operations have an exciting opportunity for you.
We are looking for an Internal Communication manager, who will develop and deliver class-leading internal communication. When joining us, you will have the opportunity to significantly impact the organization's engagement and understanding of the transformation we are going through as a company. You will work in a collaborative and supportive environment that encourages innovation and professional development and you will be part of a dynamic, diverse, and talented team committed to excellence through VPS (Volvo Performance System).
Reporting to the Vice President VPS & Quality at Volvo Penta Operations, you will be part of the global Volvo Penta Operations community. Furthermore, you will work in close cooperation with the Volvo Penta Brand, Communication and Marketing team to develop, deliver and evaluate efficient internal communications strategies, plans and tactics.
Job Responsibilities:
Develop and implement strategic internal communication plans aligned with Volvo Penta Operations objectives and values, creating visibility and transparency.
Plan, produce, proof, and publish content in internal communication platforms, promoting employee engagement as well as ensuring consistency and clarity.
Organize communication in internal meetings IRL and online (presentations, monitors, broadcasts, townhalls and cross functional events.
Build interfaces to the Volvo Penta communications network, to monitor industry trends and internal feedback to continuously improve communication processes at Volvo Penta Operations.
Qualifications:
Self-starter with pioneering spirit; able to take ownership quickly and reliably.
Ability to make company strategies and complex technologies simple to understand for all audiences within the organization.
Hands-on approach, capable of quickly switching between strategic thinking and operational work.
Proven experience in internal communication within a global corporate environment, with proficiency in utilizing various communication tools and platforms.
Excellent communication skills - in person, by phone, in video and in writing with editing skills and a keen eye for detail.
Strong project management skills with a creative mindset and a wish to deliver with excellence.
Hands on experience of change management is seen as a merit.
Fluent in English.
Bachelor's degree or similar in Communications, Public Relations, Marketing, or a related field.
