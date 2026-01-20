Interior Designer needed in Gothenburg
Perido AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2026-01-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to help shape the future of automotive interior design? Are you driven by creating innovative, high-quality interior concepts in close collaboration with cross-functional teams? Do you thrive in a creative role where design vision, craftsmanship, and technical feasibility come together?
About the position
We are looking for an Interior Designer for our client, a research and development center within the automotive industry. The company is focused on future electric mobility. They work with innovation, design, and advanced engineering solutions, contributing to the development of premium vehicles for several internationally leading automotive brands. You will be working from the office in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As an Interior Designer, you contribute to the development of innovative and high-quality automotive interior concepts. The role involves close collaboration with cross-functional teams to ensure that design solutions align with the overall vision, technical requirements, and production feasibility. You work throughout the design process, from concept development to prototype realization, with a strong focus on quality, craftsmanship, and consistency.
Key responsibilities:
Develop automotive interior and seating design concepts
Collaborate with the color and trim design team to create a unified design vision
Work closely with suppliers to balance design intent, cost, and engineering requirements
Support prototype development together with fabrication teams
Report and present work to senior design leadership
Your characteristics
To succeed in the role of an Interior Designer, it is important to be structured, methodical, and analytical, with strong planning skills that enable efficient project execution. The ability to understand and interpret requirements from upper management is essential to ensure that design solutions align with overall goals and expectations. A high level of motivation and flexibility allows you to adapt to changing conditions and deliver high-quality results under tight time constraints. You are able to work independently with confidence while also being a strong team player, as collaboration is a key part of the role. In addition, strong verbal and visual presentation skills are crucial for clearly communicating ideas, concepts, and design solutions to both internal and external stakeholders.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
University degree in Transportation Design or Industrial/Product Design
Junior - or up to 3-5 years' experience in automobile interior design (OEM preferred)
Experience leading and communicating conceptual ideas and design rationale, all within a user-centered design process
Skills using industry-leading 3D tools such as: Blender, Maya, Houdini, Alias, Gravity sketch, Grasshopper and Keyshot
Excellent in visualizing concepts
Strong sketch ability
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2026-09-30. Start 2026-03-02.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35631 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your status in the process or disclose the client company if it has been omitted from the advertisement.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35631". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), https://perido.se/lediga-jobb/
405 30 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9695469