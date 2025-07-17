Instrument & Automation Technician Hydrogen plant
2025-07-17
Take the opportunity to relocate to Boden and join the green industrial revolution. At Stegra, we offer full relocation support and the chance to be part of building Sweden's first green steel plant. You'll work in a collaborative, fast-paced environment where your skills drive real change. If you're looking for a future-proof career and want to make a difference - Stegra and Boden are ready for you.
About Stegra
Stegra is an industrial impact company with a strong ambition to reduce CO2 emissions in the most fossil-intensive industries. We are building our first facility for large-scale production of green hydrogen, green iron, and green steel in Boden. With plans to employ approximately 1,500 people by the end of 2025, we are creating diverse teams of innovative and goal-oriented individuals in Boden. Together, we are driving the green transition and shaping the future of sustainable industry.
Instrument and Automation Technician - Hydrogen Plant
As an Instrument and Automation Technician at our hydrogen plant, you will be responsible for ensuring the continuous reliability and optimal performance of critical control systems and instrumentation integral to hydrogen production. Your primary focus will be on the monitoring, calibration, and maintenance of level gauges, flow meters, pressure sensors, and other instrumentation vital to our operations. You will also be responsible for the installation, commissioning, and troubleshooting of new automation equipment, ensuring all systems work seamlessly.
Your expertise will play a pivotal role during the commissioning phase of new systems, and you will work proactively with the team to perform preventive maintenance, identify potential issues before they escalate, and troubleshoot complex automation systems when necessary. Your attention to detail, high-stress tolerance, and ability to work with precision will be key in maintaining system uptime and plant safety. Experience in industries such as water treatment, pressure monitoring, or heat plants (CHB) is highly beneficial.
Key Responsibilities
Monitor, calibrate, and maintain instrumentation systems (level gauges, flow meters, pressure sensors) to ensure the accuracy and performance of hydrogen production processes.
Install, commission, and integrate new automation equipment, ensuring correct functionality and seamless operation with existing systems.
Perform preventive maintenance and troubleshooting on automation and instrumentation systems to minimize downtime and ensure optimal performance.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues with instrumentation and automation components to maintain system reliability and minimize production disruptions.
Calibrate instruments to ensure accurate readings in line with operational requirements and industry standards.
Collaborate with engineering teams to optimize control systems, enhancing system efficiency and responsiveness.
Manage and monitor temperature and pressure systems, including heat tracing, to ensure safe and effective plant operations.
React effectively to high-pressure situations, diagnosing and addressing any issues that may cause system failures or downtime.
Document maintenance activities, system configurations, and changes to maintain compliance with standard operating procedures.
Qualifications
We are seeking a highly skilled Instrument and Automation Technician with a solid technical background in control systems and instrumentation. The ideal candidate will hold a degree or diploma in Electrical, Instrumentation, or a related technical field and possess hands-on experience in maintaining and optimizing automation systems in process-driven industries. Experience with water treatment, temperature/pressure monitoring, or heat plants (CHB) is an advantage. You should be capable of working under pressure with exceptional attention to detail to ensure the reliability and accuracy of plant systems.
Skills and Experience
Degree or diploma in Electrical, Instrumentation, or a related technical field.
Proven experience with automation systems and instrumentation in process-driven or industrial environments.
Expertise in maintaining and calibrating level gauges, flow meters, pressure monitoring, and other key instrumentation.
Hands-on experience in installation and commissioning of automation equipment.
Strong troubleshooting skills with the ability to diagnose and resolve issues within control systems and instrumentation.
Familiarity with temperature monitoring, pressure systems, and heat tracing.
Ability to work in high-pressure situations, minimizing downtime and maintaining system reliability.
Strong understanding of safety protocols and standard operating procedures within industrial settings.
Experience with maintenance scheduling systems and technical documentation.
What we offer
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
Work location: Boden, northern Sweden.
Relocation support available.
The positions will be filled on an ongoing basis throughout the spring and fall.
At Stegra, we value an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and empowered to contribute. We're building a purpose-driven company with sustainability at its core, starting with green steel production in Boden. If you're passionate about the green transition but don't meet every qualification, we still encourage you to apply. You could be exactly who we're looking for-whether for this role or another in our expanding team. Join us in shaping the future of sustainable industry! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Jobbnummer
9430572