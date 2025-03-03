Instructional Designer
2025-03-03
The opportunity
In alignment with Hitachi Energy Grid Integration Business Unit's vision and growth strategy, you as Instructional Designer for Grid and Power Quality Solutions and Service are responsible for designing and developing compelling learning activities and courses, in order to create great learning experiences and environment.
Hitachi Energy views learning and development as an investment in our people, striving to provide an inclusive learning opportunity for all. The role of Instructional Designer is based within the GPQSS Global Technical Training Center and requires working in close collaboration and alignment, with different teams across the organization, especially our technical subject matter experts and developing trainings with global reach.
How you'll make an impact
Create innovative and highly technical learning experiences aligned with company's needs.
Work together with Subject Matter Experts to design and develop instructional materials, including e-learning modules, instructor-led training, hands-on exercises, job aids and assessments.
Be up to date with market trends on learning technologies and adult learning.
Search for, curate, and create high-quality pedagogical content for learning experiences that meet the learning needs proposed by internal and external clients.
Monitor the quality and impact of the trainings.
In this role you will be part of the Human Resources team and will interact cross functionally in the organization. You will be working closely with different departments and units across the globe.
Your background
Bachelor's or master's degree in Design, Pedagogics, Engineering or other relevant technical education.
Proven experience from working as instructional designer working with technical content.
You have prior experience working with instructional design tools (Articulate 360, Adobe Captivate, Synthesia, etc) and knowledge of LMS systems (preferably Cornerstone)
Graphic design skills and experience with Adobe Creative Suite tools.
You are driven, well organized, communicative and have a passion for training and developing people.
You are able to influence managers and colleagues at all levels of the organization.
Fluency in English is a must, both spoken and written.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Recruiting Manager Paola Matheus, paola.matheus@hitachienergy.com
